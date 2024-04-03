Marvel Releases Deadpool Trailer

It's Deadpool's world and we're just living in it. Marvel is releasing a ton of exciting projects about "The Merc with the Mouth" this year ranging from the Deadpool & Wolverine movie to some exciting new comics. Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII is hitting the stands next month, but not before Deadpool #1. The new solo comic is on sale now, and Marvel has released a trailer to celebrate its release.

"Written by Cody Ziglar, known for his acclaimed work on Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and drawn by Rogê Antônio, the artist behind some of Venom and Carnage's bloodiest recent adventures, DEADPOOL #1 launches Marvel's most iconic mercenary into an explosive new age jam-packed with Wade Wilson's unique style of violence and lunacy, along with a heavy dose of deadly family drama. Targeted by a brand-new archenemy named Death Grip-who may very well live up to his name-Wade finds himself reunited with his daughter Ellie. It's the father/daughter duo the Marvel Universe isn't ready for... and if Death Grip has his way, it'll only lead to heartbreak," Marvel shared in their press release for the comic. You can check out the trailer below:

"Wade's been one of my favorite characters since I first got into super hero comics, so being asked to helm a Deadpool series was a dream come true," Ziglar said in a statement. "I look forward to diving into and exploring Wade's family (found or otherwise), his unique approach to being a (mostly) unkillable mercenary, as well see what kinda of whackos they bring into his orbit."

You can learn more about the new comic at Marvel.com.

When Is Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII Being Released?

In February, Marvel Comics announced Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, "an all-new three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages" from acclaimed writer Joe Kelly and legendary artist Adam Kubert. The comic is expected to hit stands on May 1st.

"The two-man war begins this May," Marvel Entertainment teased on YouTube. "Wade and Logan team up (and tear each other apart) in Joe Kelly and Adam Kubert's Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII." You can read the official description of the comic here: "The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture, the best there is and the merc with the mouth, undergoes a radical change in an all-new three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages in DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #1."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool and all things Marvel.