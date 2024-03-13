Latest Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo Rumor Stuns Fans

Deadpool & Wolverine's latest rumors have the Internet positively levitating. Giant Freaking Robot says that Henry Cavill is playing a Wolverine variant in the movie. Most other details are unknown at this point. But, the site did say that his version of Logan would be wearing a long brown coat. On Twitter, HD Cryptic Quality chimed-in to say that they had heard the same thing. So, of course, when dealing with a property like the X-Men and a classic character like Wolverine, fans are tossing around the idea on Twitter and other social media platforms. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy did mention some cameo surprises during an episode of The Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy said. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

If that scoop about Henry Cavill playing a Wolverine variant is true……well, one particular fan base are about to become completely insufferable….like, more than usual. — Matt 🌿 (@hxll_mxtt) March 13, 2024

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director continued. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

