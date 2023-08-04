Marvel Comics thawed out a new subspecies of Xenomorphs in Alien (2023) — but an even greater threat is about to burst free in the new Alien #1. On stands November 15th from Marvel Comics' 20th Century Studios imprint, the Alien title relaunch re-teams writer Declan Shalvey and artist Andrea Broccardo, who will conclude their "Thaw" storyline with Alien (2023) #5 on August 16th. After a pale-white Xenomorph began terrorizing a scientific base on the frozen moon LV-695, it will be Alien vs. Alien when the Xenomorph war unfolds in October's Alien Annual #1.

The double-sized standalone issue, on sale October 4th, pits the Xenomophs against their deadlier descendants and sets up the next era of Alien comic book storytelling. Then, in November, Marvel's Alien #1 launches the "Descendant" story arc, which is connected to the current series but offers a fresh start for new readers.

"It's such a joy to continue to build out our own little corner of Marvel Comics' Alien universe with this new 'Descendant' story arc," Shalvey told Marvel.com. "We're building on what we've done before (with some nods to previous stories) and get to dig a bit deeper in this arc (both figuratively and literally). It's also a real treat for me to draw a section of the story."

The new series takes place in two time periods, with Shalvey drawing flashback scenes of a doomed earlier crew in each issue. As readers learn more about the mistakes and goals of the first mission (with art by Broccardo), they'll discover the full unsettling scope of what the present-day protagonists have gotten themselves into. Here's how Marvel describes the Alien renumbering:

Everyone will hear you scream! The next great Alien story starts in Alien Annual #1 and continues in the all-new Alien #1! In deep space spins a world infected by the universe's greatest killers. Most people – sane people – would construct a barrier thicker than the hulls of ten Nostromos and leave it to rot. But where most people see a death trap, Weyland-Yutani sees the biggest payout in the history of civilization. And if it costs a few human lives to secure? Those come cheap here. Prepare for more corporate corruption, personal betrayals and extraordinary violence!

The current ongoing 2023 Alien series is set in the year 2195 and follows Talbot Engineering Inc. scientist Batya Zahn, her partner Dayton, and her daughter Zasha, who arrive on the frigid moon to research its water resources. After the five-part "Thaw" story arc concludes in August's Alien (2023) #5, October's Alien Annual (2023) #1 starts a new chapter that will explore the darker depths of the Alien mythos in November's all-new Alien #1. See the official solicits below.

ALIEN ANNUAL #1 (2023)

Written by DECLAN SHALVEY Art by DANNY EARLS

Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

On Sale 10/4



ALIEN #1

Written by DECLAN SHALVEY

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO & DECLAN SHALVEY

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

On Sale 11/15



