Marvel Comics Reveals Alien #1 First Look (Exclusive)

The legend and mythos surrounding the Alien franchise will be explored in a new Marvel Comics series this spring. Alien, along with Planet of the Apes and Predator, will make up the 20th Century Studios comic book imprint at Marvel. This collection of comics will draw from 20th Century Studios' award-winning portfolio, bringing larger-than-life characters and creatures to comic shops worldwide. Alien #1 joins the imprint when it debuts on April 26th from the new creative team of Declan Shalvey, Andrea Broccardo, Triona Farrell, and VC's Clayton Cowles, who will continue the work from the previous creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artists Salvador Larroca and Julius Ohta. With Alien #1 going on sale next week, it's time for the first look at some of the interior pages.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Alien #1 by Declan Shalvey, Andrea Broccardo, Triona Farrell, and VC's Clayton Cowles, which intends to add to the Alien mythos with new characters like scientist Batya Zahn. Fans get to see her exploring a cave when she's surprised to find a Xenomorph. Another page also features a group of Xenomorphs. Alien #1 is the first chapter of "Thaw," the opening story arc of the series. As the recap page reveals, our story follows the multinational corporation Weyland-Yutani, which looked to try and secretly obtain Xenomorphy specimens. However, after several decades passed, the moon LV-426 became overrun with the alien species.

"It's incredibly exciting to take on such a brilliant franchise ...the potential for great stories is limitless," Shalvey said. "I feel like the themes from the films remain quite relevant to today, which makes me feel like we're able to tell contemporary stories set in that iconic universe. I'm very much hoping to channel the mood and atmosphere of those films while doing something new and Andrea has done an incredible job of putting the reader in that recognizable world. With this new series, I think we have a really interesting addition to the lore of Alien."

The exclusive first look at Alien #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, April 26th.