Marvel Launches 20th Century Studios Imprint With Planet of the Apes, Alien, and Predator

The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened up the opportunity not only for exciting cinematic ventures, but also the potential to develop compelling stories in other mediums, which is why Marvel Comics announced today its upcoming 20th Century Studios imprint, which will include new Planet of the Apes, Alien, and Predator series. The company previously released both Alien and Predator series, and the Planet of the Apes series was previously announced, but this serves as the confirmation of the overall imprint going forward and likely will kick off even more exciting and unexpected brands to land in the pages of comics.

Per press release, "The new imprint will kick off with Planet of the Apes #1, on sale April 5th, shortly followed by Marvel's upcoming Alien and Predator comic book series. Fans will see the 20th Century Studios comic book imprint reflected on Planet of the Apes, Alien, and Predator covers beginning with Planet of the Apes #1, Alien #1, and Predator #2 in April and moving forward.

"Marvel Comics' new imprint will draw upon 20th Century Studios' award-winning and pop culture-defining franchises that have reached millions of fans around the globe, including iconic franchises like Planet of the Apes, Predator, Alien, and more.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"For over 80 years, Marvel and 20th Century Studios each have established a legacy of storytelling that has lasted for generations. The 20th Century Studios imprint from Marvel marks the next collaborative chapter to bring those stories to life -- new and classic characters, worlds, universes, and more -- all in the grand tradition of classic Marvel Comics.

"Marvel began publishing its latest Alien comic book series in 2021 and its latest Predator comic book series in 2022, both to critical acclaim."

"Ever since we announced our Alien and Predator comics, we hoped to create a special space within our comics line to go even bigger and bolder and keep building on the iconic moments from these properties that we all know and love. This 20th Century Studios comics imprint, in collaboration with our friends at 20th Century Studios, is the perfect way to do that," C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief, Marvel Comics, shared in a statement. "Now that we're bringing back Planet of the Apes again through classic comic book storytelling, we are absolutely thrilled to officially launch this imprint for the fans, and we're all honored to expand upon it in the coming months."

"We've had a blast working with C.B. and his team and, as lifetime Marvel comics fans, it's an honor to be a part of such an enduring creative legacy," Steve Asbell, President, 20th Century Studios, added. "We think fans will love the fresh takes on these beloved, iconic movies."

The 20th Century Studios imprint will kick off on April 5th with Planet of the Apes #1.

