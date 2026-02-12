Star Wars / Avengers Crossover Reportedly in the Works From Mark Millar

A new Star Wars and Avengers crossover is reportedly in the works at last. There have always been strong ties between Star Wars and Marvel, with Marvel publishing a range of classic comics back in the ’70s and ’80s. More recently, both Lucasfilm and Marvel are now subsidiaries of Disney, which means Star Wars and the MCU have expanded at an incredible rate on Disney+. What we hadn’t expected, though, was an explicit crossover – but one is reportedly in the works at last.

According to Bleeding Cool, Marvel Comics is working with industry veteran Mark Millar to make the story a reality. “At least that’s what I am told by people who should know,” Bleeding Cool report. “And not just Mark Millar. And it is ComicsPRO next week, where last time Marvel EIC CB Cebulski and DC EIC Marie Javins announced the DC/Marvel crossovers.” The clear implication is that Bleeding Cool believe an announcement is imminent.

Recent Marvel Comics Show How This Story Will Be Handled

Recent franchise crossover comics published by Marvel – such as a Captain America and Alien event that’s just wrapped up – give a sense of what this particular story will look like. Expect something deliberately designed to be out of canon and continuity with both franchises (which thankfully means Wookieepedia, the Star Wars Wiki, won’t need to add decades’ worth of Avengers lore). Star Wars has a history of such non-canon stories, traditionally referred to as “Infinities,” and the possibilities are absolutely endless.

It’s worth remembering that the “Avengers” brand is a pretty wide one, so this is really more of a “Star Wars and the Marvel Universe” event. Mark Millar has experience with a huge number of Marvel characters, so it’s safe to assume we’ll get iconic Marvel characters like Wolverine crossing claws with Darth Vader. It seems likely there will be answers to questions that have been debated for so long; can a lightsaber cut adamantium, or Captain America’s shield? Would Hulk’s rage make him susceptible to the dark side of the Force, and perhaps a tempting ally for the Sith? And which Avengers would make the best Jedi?

As exciting as the prospect of Force-sensitive crossovers may be, there are other delightful ideas here as well; imagine Tony Stark crafting a new lightsaber type, Captain Marvel doing the Death Star trench run, or Doctor Strange exploring secrets of the ancient Jedi and Sith. Given this incredible potential, the only real surprise is that the Star Wars and Avengers crossover has been so long coming.

