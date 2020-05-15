Marvel Announces Fantastic Four: Antithesis

✖

This morning, Marvel Comics announced Fantastic Four: Antithesis, a series that will mark the first collaboration between acclaimed writer Mark Waid and legendary artist Neal Adams, as well as Adams's first significant foray into the world of Marvel's first family. It's the latest in a series of high-profile miniseries that Adams has taken on in recent years, with most of them being work at DC, where he can either revisit characters he helped to define like Batman and Deadman, or take a shot at some of the publisher's biggest icons, as he did when he pitted Superman againt Darkseid in Superman: The Coming of the Supermen.

Fantastic Four: Antithesis will introduce a new villain (the titular antithesis), as well as giving Adams a chance to play with classic FF staple the Silver Surfer. Waid, for his part, already has a long, fan-favorite run on Fantastic Four under his belt, collaborating with the late, great Mike Wieringo and inker Karl Kesel.

"Working with Neal Adams has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. To share the page with a man of his talent is an honor," Waid said in a statement provided by the publisher. "The story begins with the Fantastic Four struggling to prevent an extinction event on Earth and just goes more cosmic from there. We all know of Galactus, but until now, no one has met his Antithesis."

"I have always had the sense of missing the chance to draw the Fantastic Four," Adams added. "It was a quiet sense, since I've had every opportunity to do my favorites. More, I felt Kirby and Buscema had done it all, hadn't they…? When Marvel's Tom Brevoort asked if I'd like to do the Fantastic Four, I knew I had to ask for Galactus and the Silver Surfer as well. I am humbled and thankful to Tom for the opportunity."

You can check out Marvel's official synopsis, and solicitation text or the issue, below.

(Photo: Marvel)

The soaring sentinel of the space-ways may have finally met his match in the all-new series FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS – the first full-length Fantastic Four story ever illustrated by industry legend Neal Adams! Adams is joined by Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid (Daredevil, Captain America, Fantastic Four), who jam-packs this tale with a fan-favorite roster of Fantastic Four heroes and villains! Together, this celebrated creative team create a new nemesis for the Fantastic Four guaranteed to send shockwaves throughout all of fandom.

Who or what is the Antithesis, and will the combined might of the Fantastic Four, the Silver Surfer, and Galactus himself be enough to defeat it? Find out more when FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #1 hits comic shops in August!

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by NEAL ADAMS

Inks by MARK FARMER

Colors by LAURA MARTIN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.