Marvel Announces Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza

Marvel Comics has announced the return of their "Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza" program, with a number of upcoming titles designed to serve as a jumping-on point for new readers -- serving the purpose that Free Comic Book Day has long hoped to serve, without the additional baggage that has landed on the May event in recent years, where Marvel and DC generally use their free books to tie into larger event titles that appeal almost exclusively to hardcore fans. On October 29, visit your local participating comic shop to celebrate Halloween with copies of best-selling comics starring some of Marvel's hottest characters and storylines, including perfect entry points for newcomers.

After the success of Free Comic Book Day 2022's Spidey and his Amazing Friends comic, this year's Marvel Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza will also give young readers a chance to enjoy a new collection of Spidey adventures in the style of the animated series. There are no official details on that book yet, but Marvel has some information on other comics they will be promoting as part of the event.

You can see the list below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 is one of the most thrilling entries in the recently acclaimed Beyond era! The action-packed issue marks the debut of QUEEN GOBLIN, the latest addition to Spidey's iconic rogues gallery who will soon be heating things up in a major storyline in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s current run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 presents the first appearance of Lunella Lafayette, the preteen super genius who took the Marvel Universe by storm with this critically-acclaimed series. Moon Girl's adventures are perfect for all ages and the breakout hero is set to star 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' on the Disney Channel later this year!

presents the first appearance of Lunella Lafayette, the preteen super genius who took the Marvel Universe by storm with this critically-acclaimed series. Moon Girl's adventures are perfect for all ages and the breakout hero is set to star 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' on the Disney Channel later this year! STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1 , the start of Doctor Aphra's latest run by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta. With a new crew and new treasure to hunt down, the rogue archaeologist continues to captivate both Star Wars and Marvel Comics fans and is celebrated as the first Star Wars character created for comics to headline their own solo series!

STRANGE ACADEMY #3 opens the doors of the Marvel Universe's first school for sorcerers to new readers! In this hit series by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, and all your favorite Marvel mages establish an academy for the mystic arts where young magic users from around the world are brought together to study. This hit issue spotlights one of the breakout students of the spellbinding cast of new characters-- DOYLE DORMAMMU!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

Written by BRANDON MONTCLARE & AMY REEDER

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by AMY REEDER

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by VALENTINA REMENAR

STRANGE ACADEMY #3 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Check with your local comic shop to be sure they are participating in the Halloween Comic Book Spectacular event on October 29th.