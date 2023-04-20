Marvel Shutting Down Comixology's Digital Comics Store

Months after Amazon's bungled rebranding of Comixology, one of the brand's most popular apps is shutting down. Wednesday, Marvel announced its digital comic app, one run by Comixology, will be shutting down this coming June. Instead of users being able to buy new releases every New Comic Book Day, readers will be left without a solution directly from Marvel for the time-being.

"While we are disappointed fans will no longer be able to use the app starting in June, we know many readers have built up incredible digital libraries of Marvel comics on the app," Marvel said in a statement Wednesday. "To support our loyal fans, we will be making digital comics purchases made prior to May 2 on the Marvel Comics app (operated by Comixology) available and accessible on the Marvel Unlimited app. No Marvel Unlimited subscription purchase will be required to access your previous Marvel Comics app digital comic library."

Readers will still be able to purchase new releases through May 2nd before the purchasing feature is shut down. You'll then be able to either continue reading in the Marvel app until June 2nd, or you can transfer your purchases to Marvel Unlimited.

While Android users won't need to do anything to make sure their purchases are added to Marvel Unlimited, those using the apps on iOS devices will need to make sure to create a Marvel account to sync the Marvel Comics apps purchases to. This must done before June 2nd or your purchases will be lost.

Marvel says no Marvel Unlimited subscription will be required for those who've imported their old purchases to Marvel Unlimited. As of now, it doesn't appear the purchasing of new releases will be immediately available through Marvel Unlimited. Instead, a release from Marvel says new releases can still be purchased through Amazon to use on its new Kindle app.