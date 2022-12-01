Marvel Reveals Black History Month Variant Covers and Backup Story Details

The next installment in Marvel's Voices anthology series will be centered on Black History Month, and the publisher has released new variant covers and details on short stories starring heroes such as Black Panther, Storm, Blade, and more. Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 is February's Black History Month offering, and as the name suggests will feature some of the heroes fans can find in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel is also announced new series featuring Black characters at New York Comic Con, including Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, and Bishop: War College.

Four Black History Month variant covers star Storm of the X-Men, Black Panther, Blade, and Photon, and can be found on issues of Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, and Thor. These comics will also have Black History Month backup stories running through February, teaming Black heroes up with other Marvel characters in some team-up action.

Thor #31 will include a team-up story featuring Thor and Black Panther by writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton and artist ChrisCross, with a variant cover by Ken Lashley; Moon Knight #20 will see the crescent crusader crosses paths with the Sheriff of the Vampire Nation, Bladein a story by writer Danny Lore and artist Ray-Anthony Height, with a variant cover by Chris Allen; Spider-Man #5 features Spider-Man and Photon in an action-packed adventure by writer Justin A. Reynolds and ChrisCross, with a variant cover by Karen S. Darboe; and Scarlet Witch #2 will see two of Marvel's biggest powerhouses, Scarlet Witch and Storm, join forces in a story by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Chris Allen, with a variant cover by Ernanda Souza.

As for Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1, a rundown of its five stories and creative teams can be found below:

T'Challa's grandfather, Azzuri, learns a lesson as a teenager that will have a dramatic impact on Wakanda's present in a moving story by writer Adam Serwer (Wakanda) and Marvel Studios storyboard artist Todd Harris!

It's the debut of the LAST Black Panther in the far future of Wakanda in a revelatory tale written and drawn by Juni Ba (Black Panther, Image Comics' Monkey Meat)



T'Challa must grapple with a crisis of faith and goes to a surprising ally to help get him through it in a thrilling tale by writer Karama Horne, author of the recent Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda book, and artist Alitha E. Martinez, known for her work on Black Panther and Miles Morales: Spider-Man



Learn what length Shuri will go to in order to protect Wakanda from a devastating attack from a dangerous new foe in an action-packed story by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akanda, the team behind the recently announced I Am Iron Man limited series

A new Dora Milaje trainee must accomplish one last thing to earn her place: defeat Okoye in combat! Witness this breathtaking battle in this story by Eisner Award-winning writer Sheena Howard and artist Marcus Williams (Tuskegee Heirs)



Plus all-new essays and interviews about all things Wakanda!



You can take a look at those beautiful Black History Month variant covers below.