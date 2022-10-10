Marvel Announces New Silver Surfer Series

The Power Cosmic will soon return to the Marvel Universe. Taking to New York Comic Con this weekend, Marvel officially unveiled Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, the latest tale to feature the fan-favorite cosmic stalwart. Hitting shelves in February, Ghost Light is a five-issues mini-series that is set to bring another major cosmic player into the mix.

"Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home," the House of Ideas said in its announcement. "What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways-the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT?"

Salut to the great @val_delandro for this incredible design !! pic.twitter.com/V5j34wfqlh — John Ira Jennings (@JIJennings) October 9, 2022

Eisner winning John Jennings and Bitch Planet's Valentine De Landro teamed on the series, which will introduce a character named Ghost Light, which also draws abilities from the Power Cosmic.

As it stands now, Silver Surfer: Ghost Light is set for release on February 1st.

Silver Surfer most recently appeared in Ron Mars and Ron Lim's Silver Surfer: Rebirth, a nod to the character's classic cosmic stories.

"Turns out you can go home again," Marz said in a press release. "Silver Surfer with Ron Lim was literally my first job in comics. The first comic page I ever wrote was drawn by Ron when we were both kids. And now three decades later we get to go back there and slip right back into that same groove. It's so great to be wielding the power cosmic again."

"I am so thrilled to be penciling Silver Surfer: Rebirth," Lim said. "When Darren Shan, our editor, asked if I'd be interested in working on this with Ron Marz, I jumped at the chance. It is fantastic to be working with Ron again. It has been quite a while since we worked together, but it feels like hardly a day has passed. I'm having a blast getting to draw many of my favorite characters from our run. The story is full of surprises, familiar characters and crazy cosmic action! I can't wait for the readers to check out the book – hope they enjoy it as much as I enjoy drawing it!'