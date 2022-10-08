Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team

Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:

"Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, Amass – these are his students. Their course objective: Get strong. Defend the island. Keep Mutantkind safe. Their first lesson: HOW TO FAIL. And they'll do it in spectacular Marvel fashion. What does any of that have to do with Bishop's vision of the X-Men – and this new X-Men team? Guess you'll have to read it, True Believer."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Cam Long was one of the young mutants who died during the Sentinel attack that leveled Genosha, one of the greatest tragedies in mutant history. Cassandra Nova, who now serves on the Marauders alongside Bishop, orchestrated that attack.

Marvel introduced the character Aura Charles during the Age of X-Man event, in the alternate universe created by Nate Grey. This will be the first story to feature the 616 version of the character.

Amass is a new character recently introduces in the pages of Marauders, a survivor from the original mutant society, Threshold, which was destroyed billions of years ago. As a member of the Marauders, Bishop played a role in rescuing Amass with a mission through time.

Bishop has been pulling double duty as a member of the Marauders and cap Krakoa's Captain Commander, first among the four war captains of Krakoa (the other being former Captain Commander Cyclope, Magik, and another member of the Marauders, Psylocke, who replaced Gorgon after his change during the X of Swords event). Bishop replaced Cyclops as Captain Commander when Cyclops decided to found a new, democratically-elected team of X-Men to be heroes in the wider world for the Krakoan age of mutants.

Bishop: War College #1 goes on sale on February 8th.