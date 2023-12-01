Marvel Cancels New Avengers Book

Marvel's latest Avengers book has already met its untimely end. In a recent post to his Substack newsletter, Marvel Comics executive editor Tom Brevoort revealed that Avengers Inc. will be ending with its upcoming fifth issue. The book, which follows Janet Van Dyne / The Wasp and Victor Shade, only launched in September of this year. According to Brevoort, the sales were not enough to keep the book going.

"Unfortunately, there weren't enough like you, so we will be wrapping up the series with issue #5," Brevoort said in response to a fan question about the future of Avengers Inc.

What Is Avengers Inc. About?

Avengers Inc. kicks off with a deadly conspiracy rooted in the ghosts of the Avengers' past that only founding Avenger Wasp can solve. But she won't be alone as she finds a new partner in Victor Shade! This former alias of Vision mysteriously resurfaces just as Janet discovers a score of Super Villain murders. Will he guide Wasp to the truth or is his familiar guise hiding the very clues Janet needs to crack the case? Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She's a hero. She's a celebrity. She's hunting a killer. His name is Victor Shade. He's a villain. He's an enigma. He just got killed. And together, they're out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe...starting with their own.

"AVENGERS INC. takes the beating, buzzing heart of the original Avengers, teams her up with an undead mystery man with an identity so secret even he doesn't know it, and sends them both out to solve the most amazing, fantastic and uncanny whodunnits the Marvel Universe has to offer!" Ewing explained in a statement. "It's kind of a classic 'will-they-won't-they' crime-solving partnership—or it would be if the 'will-they' in question was 'save the world from...' Well, that'd be telling. See you in September!"

"I am unsure what can be said of AVENGERS INC. without spoiling anything for the readers," Kirk added. "I can say this is a fun and intriguing take on some familiar characters that leans more into detective skills over super strength, wit rather than eye beams and cunning instead of small, genetically mutated, furry creatures. Al is doing a bang up job with this and I am having a load of fun. I hope the audience does too."

Is Tom Brevoort Leaving Avengers?

Earlier this year, Brevoort confirmed that he would be stepping away from his long-running role as the editor of the Avengers line of books, in order to now run Marvel's X-Men titles.

"This isn't going to happen for a good long while yet—I still have a ton of stuff cooking in AVENGERS (including next year's big crossover event series) that needs to be seen to completion," Brevoort cautioned in his post. "And at the same time, current X-guru Jordan White and his team have a massive story that they're in the middle of and that won't run its course for a long while. What I do will grow directly out of what they're doing—provided they leave me anything to work with. Did you read that HELLFIRE GALA book? Cripes!"

