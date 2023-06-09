Marvel Announces New Noir-Inspired Series Avengers Inc.

Marvel is launching a surprising new series just in time for the Avengers' sixtieth anniversary. On Friday, Marvel Comics announced Avengers Inc., a new ongoing series that pays homage to the team's roots in the 1960s — and the role that Janet Van Dyne / The Wasp had in founding the group. The Avengers Inc. series, which is written by Al Ewing with art by Leonard Kirk, will launch in September of this year. Issue #1 of the series will have a main cover from Daniel Acuna. Avengers Inc. is expected to have plenty of connections to the larger Marvel mythos, particularly with the current Avengers ongoing from Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa.

Avengers Inc. kicks off with a deadly conspiracy rooted in the ghosts of the Avengers' past that only founding Avenger Wasp can solve. But she won't be alone as she finds a new partner in Victor Shade! This former alias of Vision mysteriously resurfaces just as Janet discovers a score of Super Villain murders. Will he guide Wasp to the truth or is his familiar guise hiding the very clues Janet needs to crack the case? Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She's a hero. She's a celebrity. She's hunting a killer. His name is Victor Shade. He's a villain. He's an enigma. He just got killed. And together, they're out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe...starting with their own.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"AVENGERS INC. takes the beating, buzzing heart of the original Avengers, teams her up with an undead mystery man with an identity so secret even he doesn't know it, and sends them both out to solve the most amazing, fantastic and uncanny whodunnits the Marvel Universe has to offer!" Ewing explained in a statement. "It's kind of a classic 'will-they-won't-they' crime-solving partnership—or it would be if the 'will-they' in question was 'save the world from...' Well, that'd be telling. See you in September!"

"I am unsure what can be said of AVENGERS INC. without spoiling anything for the readers," Kirk added. "I can say this is a fun and intriguing take on some familiar characters that leans more into detective skills over super strength, wit rather than eye beams and cunning instead of small, genetically mutated, furry creatures. Al is doing a bang up job with this and I am having a load of fun. I hope the audience does too."

Avengers Inc. will begin to be published in September of 2023.