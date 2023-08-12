Marvel Reveals Avengers Inc. Trailer

Marvel's Avengers are about to get thrown into a world of mystery. On Friday, Marvel Comics unveiled the trailer for Avengers Inc., the upcoming series that will begin to be published next month. The series will revolve around Janet Van Dyne / The Wasp, one of the Avengers' founding members, and Victor Shade, the previous alias of Vision. The book, which is written by Al Ewing with art by Leonard Kirk, is expected to factor into the larger Marvel universe in one way or another, including to the current Avengers ongoing from Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa.

AVENGERS INC. #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by LEONARD KIRK

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Virgin Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by ERICA D'URSO

Saturday Morning Variant Cover by SEAN GALLOWAY

Avengers 60th Anniversary Variant Cover by LEO ROMERO

Connecting Avengers Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

Virgin Sketch Connecting Avengers Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 9/13

What Is Avengers Inc. About?

Avengers Inc. kicks off with a deadly conspiracy rooted in the ghosts of the Avengers' past that only founding Avenger Wasp can solve. But she won't be alone as she finds a new partner in Victor Shade! This former alias of Vision mysteriously resurfaces just as Janet discovers a score of Super Villain murders. Will he guide Wasp to the truth or is his familiar guise hiding the very clues Janet needs to crack the case? Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She's a hero. She's a celebrity. She's hunting a killer. His name is Victor Shade. He's a villain. He's an enigma. He just got killed. And together, they're out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe...starting with their own.

"AVENGERS INC. takes the beating, buzzing heart of the original Avengers, teams her up with an undead mystery man with an identity so secret even he doesn't know it, and sends them both out to solve the most amazing, fantastic and uncanny whodunnits the Marvel Universe has to offer!" Ewing explained in a statement. "It's kind of a classic 'will-they-won't-they' crime-solving partnership—or it would be if the 'will-they' in question was 'save the world from...' Well, that'd be telling. See you in September!"

"I am unsure what can be said of AVENGERS INC. without spoiling anything for the readers," Kirk added. "I can say this is a fun and intriguing take on some familiar characters that leans more into detective skills over super strength, wit rather than eye beams and cunning instead of small, genetically mutated, furry creatures. Al is doing a bang up job with this and I am having a load of fun. I hope the audience does too."

Avengers Inc. will begin to be published in September of 2023.