Iman Vellani Returns to Ms. Marvel for Mutant Menace Series

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant may be coming to an end today, but that won't be the last comic fans hear from The Marvels star Iman Vellani. Ms. Marvel underwent a drastic status quo change after she was killed in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. As is usually the case with comic book deaths, Kamala Khan was brought back to life while learning that she's a mutant. This set up her most recent series, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, with Vellani helping to co-write the series. With this chapter of Ms. Marvel's adventures in being an X-Men over with, it's time to see what else the Marvel Universe is cooking up for the newest member of the X-Men.

Today, Marvel announced Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace, a sequel series to Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant. Mutant Menace brings back the creative team of writers Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada. They are joined by artist Scott Godlewski, who made his Marvel debut in the pages of Alpha Flight, and the returning The New Mutant artist Carlos Gómez, who will provide covers for the new series.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Ms. Marvel continues her adventures as a member of the X-Men

Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace will see Kamala Khan continue to explore her mutant identity after she took down a Stark Sentinel and disrupted an Orchis operation singlehandedly. Now, Ms. Marvel returns to Jersey City to confront another Fall of X-related threat while dealing with being outed as a mutant. She will come into contact with more X-Men (and iconic X-Men villains), and reunite with some of her key supporting characters.

"It's been an absolute joy and privilege to get to co-write Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani, who has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is THE voice of Ms. Marvel on the page just as much as she is on the screen," Pirzada said. "We are excited to report that Kamala's mutant journey will continue on in Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace. It will be Kamala's most dangerous ride yet."

The description of the series reads, "HATED AND FEARED! Ms. Marvel has officially come out to the world as a mutant and a member of the X-Men…and she's about to learn just how hard things can get for mutantkind! Kamala Khan is used to being a hometown hero – there's no way her community would turn on her just because she's a mutant, right? …Right??"

Let us know your thoughts on Iman Vellani penning a new Ms. Marvel series in the comments! Written by Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada, with art by Scott Godlewski and a cover by Carlos Gómez, Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 goes on sale March 6, 2024.