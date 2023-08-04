Emma Frost, Shadowcat, Ms. Marvel and More Are Scrambling In This Preview of X-Men #26 (Exclusive)

Marvel Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at X-Men #26, due in stores on September 6. In the pages, fans can get fleeting glimpses of just how much craziness is happening in the issue: Emma Frost talking to Kingpin, then turning around and talking to Tony about upcoming plans; Ms. Marvel on her Orchis-related mission; and -- most pressingly -- Shadowkat breaking into Orchis to fulfill her promise of killing Firestar.

The long-teased wedding of Emma and Tony will take place during the Fall of X in the pages of X-Men #26 and The Invincible Iron Man #10. Gerry Duggan is writing both issues. Stefano Caselli will draw the X-Men issue, and Juan Frigeri will provide the art for The Invincible Iron Man. Lucas Werneck created a pair of covers that connect to form a single image across both books, which you can see below. Marvel fans may be confused by the pairing of the X-Men's White Queen and the Armored Avenger, but Duggan tells IGN that's part of the story.

"Neither seems like the marrying type," Duggan said. "Why this works, and how this works and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out. They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly. While both are image-conscious public figures, I have to say I don't know that either would care what the public thinks. Love is love. That said, while they have little in common, they are both capitalists with a capital 'C,' so perhaps that's a commonality that will allow their marriage to thrive."

Iron Man has become more entangled in the affairs of the mutant nation of Krakoa in recent months, even since Duggan, who was already writing X-Men, relaunched Invincible Iron Man last year. Since then, Feilong, an X-Men villain associated with the anti-mutant group ORCHIS, bought Tony Stark's company out from under him and has used its resources to put Stark Sentinels into circulation. It's all part of Orchis' big plan to disrupt this year's Hellfire Gala, where the Fall of X will begin.

You can see the solicitation text and preview pages below.

"WE'RE NOT LOSING AN X-MAN... WE'RE GAINING AN AVENGER!" The moment we swore would never happen-heck, the moment EMMA FROST swore would never happen-is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10, Emma's mutant family reacts to this surprise news!

X-Men #10 goes on sale on September 6th. The Invincible Iron Man #10 goes on sale on September 27th.