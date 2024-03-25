Marvel's Daredevil Faces Wolverine's Wrath in New Preview

Wrath of Wolverine! Ever since Matt Murdock escaped Hell and was born again as a Catholic priest, Father Matt Murdock has been battling his demons. First, Sloth possessed Elektra, pitting Matt against his former flame. Then Envy corrupted reporter Ben Urich, who spread dangerous rumors about Hell's Kitchen's Saint Nicholas Youth Home. And then Gluttony consumed She-Hulk, turning the Avenger into a raging monster. Matt's encounters with these devils — the Seven Deadly Sins — reawakened his long-hidden memories of his previous life as Daredevil, who suited up in his pure white costume just in time to meet another demonic entity: Wrath, who has possessed Wolverine of the X-Men.

The white-suited Daredevil tracked down a corrupt cop to the Bar With No Name for intel on The Heat, the new gang that has been terrorizing the streets of Hell's Kitchen. He instead found the adamantium metal-clawed mutant.



"Of course he's possessed. I sense it almost immediately this time. Maybe I'm more aware after that vision Dr. Strange conjured," Daredevil says in the below preview of the revelatory vision that the sorcerer used to unlock his memories last issue. "When I consider my mortal sins, I know which one I'm most guilty of. None of my other flaws come close to my wrath. And I don't know if Wrath could find a more perfect earthly vessel than Wolverine."

THE WOLF IS AT THE DOOR! The pulse-pounding DAREDEVIL saga from Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder continues – as whatever mysterious force that has made Matt Murdock's life a living hell for weeks has now put him and his fearless alter ego DAREDEVIL on a collision course with the one and only WOLVERINE!



Written by: Saladin Ahmed

Art by: Aaron Kuder

Cover by: John Romita Jr.

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: March 27, 2024