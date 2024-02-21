Todd McFarlane Reveals Unused Revamped Wolverine Costume He Did for Marvel

There was a time when Wolverine almost got a new costume from creator Todd McFarlane. The co-founder of Image Comics is still chugging along with Spawn, as the title reaches its milestone 350th issue today. McFarlane rose to fame as an artist for Marvel Comics, with a fan-favorite run on Spider-Man as one of his many highlights. Even though fans typically think of McFarlane's Image Comics co-founder Jim Lee when it comes to the X-Men and Wolverine, McFarlane reveals he was still tasked with coming up with a new costume for the Canadian X-Man.

Todd McFarlane was a recent guest on ComicBook.com's That Collectibles Show, where he showed off never-before-seen concept art for a new Wolverine costume he created. Marvel decided not to use the costume, but McFarlane still kept a design sheet he came up with. "At one point they wanted to revamp Wolverine's costume," Todd McFarlane said. "They said, 'Hey Todd, you wanna take a wack at a costume?' They never took it up, but that's what I sent to them." McFarlane held up a large sheet of artist paper revealing the Wolverine costume, and while it's only partially shown, you have to wonder how the artist changed Wolverine's classic look.

Inside the artist's studio, you can see some of his classic covers, including the cover of Spawn #1 which was released back in 1992. You can check out That Collectibles Show's full interview with Todd McFarlane in the video below:

Todd McFarlane talks Spawn #350

Ever since Al Simmons killed Malebolgia in Spawn #100, nobody has managed to take permanent control of Hell yet. After 250 issues, that's set to change -- and it's going to chart a new course for the foreseeable future of the Spawn family of titles, from creator Todd McFarlane. The series, which holds the Guinness world record for the longest-running American comic book, is starting 2024 with some big things planned.

Spawn #350 hails from writers Rory McConville and Todd McFarlane, with artists Carlo Barberi and Brett Booth (Booth's inks provided by Adelso Corona). Jay David Ramos provides colors for the issue, with Tom Orzechowski on letters.

"I think it's going to be in keeping with what I've done in the past; you're going to get a thick issue," McFarlane told ComicBook.com. "You're going to get terrific artwork. Brett Booth is coming on, he's going to be the new artist on the book. Carlo Barberi, who's been giving me years of his life, he's going to do one of the chapters on that before moving over to [Gunslinger Spawn]. So, visually, it's going to be a hell of a book, right? And then there's going to be... I don't know if it's a true twist ending, but hopefully there'll be a surprise to the end of it that people will go, 'What? Okay, cool.' But that surprise then, although it's a weird one, that although the story sort of culminates this 250 issues of Hell's Throne being vacant finally being filled, right? That's the punchline of the story. It gets filled."