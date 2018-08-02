Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/11/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Superman #1, Amazing Spider-Man #1, and She Could Fly #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

DETECTIVE COMICS #984

The premise that Batman’s allies make him weaker has been explored before, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for one more go-round. Writer Bryan Hill introduces some intriguing concepts here, mainly a leader in Black Lightning who challenges Bruce on some fundamental levels. It’s easy to forget that Batman isn’t really a teacher so much as a pseudo-father figure to the people he’s brought into his bubble. Having Jefferson take on that role has the potential to introduce a variety of new interactions that could help this cast grow by leaps and bounds. As a side note, that Pearls line is “drop the mic” worthy, and the visuals help seal the deal on another great issue of Detective Comics. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

ETERNITY GIRL #5

Both Mags Visaggio and Sonny Liew are brilliant creative minds who are operating at the top of their games in Eternity Girl, and #5 may be the series’ best issue yet. The stakes are raised, and while the A plot (such as it is) is crystal clear, the story does some very meta jumping around, creating a narrative that is compelling and fun and far-out.

The issue does what the whole series has done, in its best moments: acknowledging the similarities between the title character and Watchmen‘s Doctor Manhattan, it essentially asks what Watchmen would have been like if Manhattan had retained his humanity and lived the whole story knowing that the weight of the multiverse was on his shoulders. It is sharp storytelling, gorgeously illustrated, and this series is one of the best new big two titles in years. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLASH #50

“Flash War” comes to a thrilling conclusion, one that is more than worthy of a 50-issue milestone. For starters, Howard Porter and Hi-Fi fill each page with frenetic pencils and colors that constantly command your eye. It’s even more impressive when you consider there are three Flashes on the page at various times, but each one is given just enough distinction to keep things from being confusing. On the story front, this arc continues to zig a bit when you expect it to zag, and Joshua Williamson keeps the epic action pieces grounded with truth bombs courtesy of Wally, Wallace, and Iris. The book sets up some promising hooks for future issues, including one particular page that will have everyone talking, but it also sheds some baggage in regards to plot devices that need some time on the shelf. If you’re going to celebrate the 50th issue, this is definitely the way to do it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #48

The decisive battle between the Green Lantern Corps and the Darkstars finally gets underway in this issue of Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps. But while this battle may have started off over a debate about capital punishment, it quickly turns into a rather lifeless fight that’s more sizzle than steak. It’s almost impressive how unoriginal the fight scene is – the allies Hal and the other Earth GLs recruited in past issues play almost no role in the opening salvo of this battle and the attempts to depict the Darkstars as a competent threat largely fall flat. It feels like this series is trying to end on an epic bang, but this fight has started off with a whimper. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

HAWKMAN #2

After an intriguing first issue, Hawkman #2 ends up falling flat when compared to its predecessor. Although the issue features a quick time-traveling fight between characters, it felt like it could use much more action. That said, Carter Hall’s personal journey in this series continues to be interesting enough to keep me entertained. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

IMMORTAL MEN #4

You have to give this series credit for sort of swinging to the fences, and trying to create it’s own pocket corner of the DC Universe. But as this issue proves, there’s still something slightly lacking. The exposition-heavy flashbacks have emotionally interesting moments, but it feels like there’s a lot more telling going on than showing. Immortal Men always feels like it’s on the cusp of something amazing, and the events of this issue could either elevate things to that point, or just muddy the waters even more. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

PLASTIC MAN #2

This miniseries rediscovers the charm of its leading man with plenty of new forms and a bullet train of rambling observations and antics. With the origin taken care of, this new installment is free to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks. Not every joke is great, but it’s easy to move past any that fall flat and onto the next panel. The inclusion of a new sidekick works to bring out the best in Plastic Man, his environment, and new enemy, The Cabal. It’s classic superhero storytelling, but with vibrant, splashy configurations and jokes to spare, it all really works in this issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #24

If you thought the last issue of Red Hood and the Outlaws was emotionally devastating, then this week’s issue will leave you wondering if you’re even reading the same series. Fresh off the reveal that much of what he knew about his father was wrong, Jason Todd isn’t wasting time with tears. Jason’s bent on making sure Penguin pays — with his life. Of course, that kind of reaction gets attention as does the imminent self-destructon of Outlaws headquarters above Gotham City. Packed with action, Red Hood and the Outlaws #24 may not have much punch, but the urgency is enough to see what happens next and since Batman’s involved? That’s sure to be a doozy. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #27

New artist Pat Oliffe joins writers Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis for a transition issue that sees the team reeling from the loss of Fred and trying to figure out what’s next for them. Scrappy Doo’s re-entry into the series is a nice surprise; it seems as though DeMatteis has an ear for how to keep his personality consistent without making him the irritating character he is so well known for being. Oliffe’s art is inconsistent, with some great shots (especially of Shaggy) and a great understanding of character and storytelling that make his pages engaging. His monsters, though, leave a bit to be desired — as to his animals, meaning that both Scrappy and Scooby are a bit on the bland side. That’s tough in a book that’s named after Scooby-Doo. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #6

Sideways continues to be one of the best new series being printed by DC. The pacing created by the art and panelling in this issue is absolutely spellbinding, and it only adds to a story that was already a ton of fun to dive into. The characters are engaging, the dialogue is clean, and the twists throughout the issue continue to surprise. If you’re not reading Sideways, you need to start, because it’s really taking off. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #44

Suicide Squad #44 recovers some of the balance it lost last issue. Batman and Deadshot finally get to the secret Kobra lair to save Zoe Lawton, but as with most things Kobra things aren’t quite as they seem. Turns out there’s a much bigger plan than to turn Zoe into the host for a resurrected Jeffrey Franklin Burr and while the actual battle is fun to read and very well done, the issue sort of drops the ball with the rest of the Suicide Squad. Harley and Boomerang feel like afterthoughts, their presence in the story along with Captain Cold only there to provide an excuse for Amanda Waller to make an appearance in the issue. Unfortunately, it’s a misstep that makes for a mediocre issue, despite the significant character growth on the part of Deadshot. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

With Superman #1, writer Brian Michael Bendis and the art team of Ivan Reis, Joe Prado, and Alex Sinclair turn in a beautifully-rendered, sometimes thoughtful, but ultimately uneven issue of comics that feels like it would be a very good Superman comic if not for a few strange choices that taint the whole affair. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS #23

The power battle between Rightwing and Miss Martian continues in Titans #23 and it overpowers the rest of the issue, for better or for worse. The group has grown leaps and bounds since the events of Dark Nights: Metal, and that shows. Ivan Placencia’s colors really stood out for me on this issue, some of the best I’ve seen this year. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WILDSTORM MICHAEL CRAY #9

The supporting characters continue to be more interesting than the titular hero. Fortunately, plans seem to be coming together and an interesting turn of events might be spawning from events of the most recent issue but only one fun line of dialogue from Cray relegates him to “pawn” status in other characters’ stories taking place in his book. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #50

This extra-sized anniversary issues serves as a summative for James Robinson’s run on Wonder Woman. A lot appears to happen with little actual consequence. Every new revelation or change is cleared away for a return to the status quo. What’s worse is that none of this is due to Wonder Woman who plays the role of a passenger in this adventure, watching events unfold and only being told of her own importance. A flashback framing device only makes the story more passive, functioning as a summary of events. By the final page it’s obvious that the past dozen issues of Wonder Woman will be forgotten as quickly as possible. Thank all of the gods involved that this story is finally over. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Amazing Spider-Man #1 is no reason for longtime Spider-Man fans (or even returning ones) to despair. All of the elements of a great run are present and the issue delivers several truly excellent moments. Yet it mirrors the journey of Peter Parker from its first to final page, struggling through difficult decisions and changes before landing on a single great idea. Ottley’s storytelling is as compulsively readable as ever and Spencer has a clear idea of what his Spider-Man ought to be. It’s in the last moments of the issue that promises are made about the relationships, villains, and themes that will populate what is still to come. There’s no reason to believe that Amazing Spider-Man won’t achieve them all given some time. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN RENEW YOUR VOWS #21

Renew Your Vows is dealing with its own Clone Saga, although Annie Parker’s clones seem to have nothing to do with the Jackal or Norman Osborn, at least not directly. While the plot and dialogue of Renew Your Vows remains as solid as ever, Scott Koblish’s art takes a weird step back this issue. The art seems rushed and sloppy, and it turns the comic’s many action sequences into a hot and confusing mess. A disappointing issue, but this comic’s generated enough goodwill to see what happens next. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #22

Once again, Jim Zub and Kevin Libranda do an excellent job of balancing the youthful aspects of the Champions, with a grounded, intelligent story that matters to readers of any age. This is truly a master class in orchestrating a team dynamic. At one point or another, nearly every member of the Champions is given a vital role, and they all have to depend on one another. While the title will never carry the same weight as the Avengers, these Champions are starting to become the premiere team-up at Marvel, and more people should start paying attention. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #605

Daredevil’s urban fantasy epic concludes the only way it could: with Daredevil riding a horse wielding a glowing sword. Charles Soule and Mike Henderson has taken readers on a crazy ride, one filled with demons, warrior priests with jetpacks and plenty of strange twists and turns. On one level, I don’t know if all of the zaniness is the best fit for a grounded hero like Daredevil, but honestly it was fun to see what insane stuff would happen this issue. The last page revelation is also great and sets up an even bigger confrontation between Daredevil and his biggest foe down the road. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL ASSASSIN #3

This series keeps getting more and more ridiculous in all the right ways. The latest issue sees Deadpool trying to get his bearings in his New Orleans adventure, something that makes him cross paths with all sorts of supernatural creatures — and a mysterious new friend. There’s a weirdly sort of timeless quality to this run, even with modern sensibilities and occasional The Walking Dead references. Bunn an Bagley have crafted a weird, kinda wonderful run, and one that is totally worth continuing to keep up with. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOMINO #4

The intrigue continues while the main thrust of the issue follows Domino’s training under (and flirting with) Shang-Chi as well as Outlaw and Diamondback’s attempt to get to the bottom of things in their own way. Unfortunately, the best part of this particular issue is contained within a brief flashback that offers glimpses of the villains’ history, and that’s over almost as soon as it started. While the script can be a bit clunky, the art remains perfectly attuned to all things Domino. A fine, but not great, comic. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXILES #5

There’s a tension between values in Exiles. The finale of the first arc is packed with ideas and big moments, an epic scale that still focuses on the many new characters it has introduced. It is a delight to watch so much occur so quickly, and for it have meaningful consequences. At the same time, the series continues to explain itself and engage in tangents that are less than useful. One cameo in particular seems to serve little purpose in an already busy plot. The amount of dialogue mirrors Stan Lee at his most verbose, a style that does not fit well with this era and often overruns the lush storytelling on each page. There is so much potential in Exiles, but it continues to stop itself from achieving greatness. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE ADAMANTIUM AGENDA #3

Simply put: Adamantium Agenda is the weakest entry in the Hunt for Wolverine saga, and it’s not even close. The book tries to build a mystery from the past, while also weaving a new one in the future, but neither one is compelling enough to keep a reader interested. There are also some extremely lazy moments in the artwork, where it seems like the creators were even more disinterested then I was, and that’s hard to do. Also, do we really need X-23 and Luke Cage in Stark armor? Didn’t think so. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN DARKHAWK #4

Darkhawk’s latest adventure is coming to an end, but it more than sends him out on a high note. The Infinity Countdown tie-in has been much more than that for the character, allowing writer Chris Sims and Chad Bowers to explore the man behind the mask as well as reemphasizing what being Darkhawk means int he grand scheme of things. Granted, Nova seems to regress a bit, but there’s enough stylish action and furthering of the Darkhawk persona and legacy to make up for it. If you’re remotely a Darkhawk fan, there’s simply no reason not to pick this up. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MS MARVEL #32

It is a mystery of the universe as to how G. Willow Wilson manages to write Ms. Marvel so consistently and so brilliantly each issue, but she does it. It’s one of the remarkable and wonderful things about the series. But Ms. Marvel #32 isn’t digging into Wilson’s consistency. Instead, it takes on the mystery of how Kamala Khan’s powers work and, in keeping with Kamala’s luck, the timing couldn’t be any worse. Shocker has decided to show up in Jersey City, serving Ms. Marvel with a new villain to take on when she can barely figure out what’s going on with herself. As if that wasn’t a compelling enough story, Kamala is facing two of her biggest challenges as a hero yet while also trying to navigate her strained relationship with Bruno. It’s this layered, realistic approach to the story that makes Ms. Marvel #32 every bit as impressive as the landmark #31 and readers won’t be able to wait to see where this new chapter goes. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS DEAD SOULS #5

With New Mutants: Dead Souls, it has been wonderful to watch as a series comes to fulfill the potential that was only hinted at in its first issue. Adam Gorham absolutely brings his A-game here. In particular, the way he executes the climax of the Strong Guy and Wolfsbane subplot that has been left dangling for years is poignant, inventive, and visually beautiful. Matthew Rosenberg holds up his end as well. While it’s easy to lose sight of the main plot, which amounts to something along the lines of “something-something Karma’s evil brother,” he has come to master the voices of these characters and made them absolutely delightful to watch interact. New Mutants: Dead Souls is the sleeper hit of the X-Men line. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #43

Old Man Logan was a bit of a surprise this week. Brisson was taking the story back to another game of cat and mouse with Bullseye, which didn’t go over too well the first time around. However, this new chapter of that saga moves much more quickly than its predecessor. Bullseye is painted as a much more manic version of himself, which is a nice change of pace, and Logan is joined by an ally that anyone who read Bullseye’s limited solo series has been hoping to see again. Add all that to a new artist with a vastly different, more mature style, and Old Man Logan makes things interesting again. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER #227

Frank’s latest crusade as War Machine is even more cinematic, action-packed, and entertaining than you would expect. From the issue’s delightful opening sequence to the cameo-filled fight scenes, there’s a surprising amount to enjoy. Rosenberg gives Frank and company the perfect blend of snarky humor and emotional gravitas, and Landini’s art ties that all together well. If this finally is the start of Frank’s chickens coming home to roost, then it’s a pretty great one. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUICKSILVER NO SURRENDER #3

Just as this mini series begins to drag, it finds a new surprise to pick up the pace. Quicksilver’s monologue in this issue begins to focus on his relationship with his twin sister, The Scarlet Witch. They have one of the most fraught and convoluted histories in Marvel comics, and it is distilled into a summarized story that is equal parts tragic and inspiring. Combined with a growing threat from the “speed demons” and some refreshing use of colors in this black and white world, it builds the story nicely and helps make Quicksilver a bit more relatable. Considering what is being done in such a limited setting, this story is quickly making the case for an ongoing series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #18

In this one-off issue of Darth Vader, Grand Moff Tarkin is tasked with hunting down the Sith Lord, with the reasons motivating the hunt unclear to the reader. Each page emphasizes Vader’s ruthlessness and Tarkin’s cunning, helping elaborate on the unique relationship between the two characters, justifying their relationship that we saw in A New Hope. It’s tough to find new ways to make Darth Vader more terrifying, but writer Charles Soule manages to accomplish such a feat with this storyline. While the adventure doesn’t necessarily provide readers with required anecdotal information about the two characters, their shared experience in this issue solidifies not only their bond, but their respect for one another and fear of the characters in the reader. This issue will satisfy new and old fans alike. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS THRAWN #6

The true motivations of Thrawn and Pryce become evident in this final issue of Thrawn, revealing both characters to be more cunning, and more deadly, than anyone had imagined. Fans of the previous five issues will be satisfied with this adaptation of the Thrawn novel will enjoy this final installment, as it delivers deceit, deception, and destruction, making it a fulfilling conclusion to the journey of one of Star Wars’ more compelling villains. Readers who are familiar with the novel might not get many surprises, though for those who are hoping to learn more about the character who was a primary antagonist in Star Wars Rebels and teams up with Darth Vader in a new novel will enjoy this adaptation, which hits all the major beats in a succinct and thrilling way. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #34

Unbeatable Squirrel Girl always brings the humor, but it also delivers a surprisingly deep Kraven the Hunter story. Kraven’s been hanging out with the Squirrel Girl crew in recent issues, and it’s shown an unexpected arc to his character. That continues here, and while that storyline brings in other characters from the Marvel Universe, they never take the shine away from Doreen and her hilarious team of heroes. This book has become a highlight every month, and it gave me a Kraven story I never knew I wanted. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-23 #1

Clones can be something of a worn, tired trope in comics but that is not the case with X-23 #1. Not only does Marvel finally get the titular character right, but pairing her with her sister Gabby is not only perfect but sets up what might be the best Marvel title in a very long time. With two surprise twists readers won’t see coming, the series wastes no time in hooking the reader while also giving them a reason to care about the fates of all of the characters involved. Mariko Tamaki does a superb job of setting up the characters and their stories right off the bat, making the issue accessible to newer readers as well. The bottom line? This book is about as perfect as it gets so do yourself a favor and read it. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #31

X-Men Blue #31 is a return to form for the series. Jorge Molina stands tall as the best of Blue’s many rotating artists. With the Poison story seemingly put the bed, Bunn refocuses the story on the relationship between Magneto and the X-Men. Bunn’s Magneto is a complex and conflicted as ever and we learn a bit about the ugly truth of why the X-Men have chosen to fall in with him. It finally feels like X-Men Blue is back on track and headed towards an exciting climax. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALIENS DUST TO DUST #2

The Alien films often focus on the massive xenomorphs to incite fear in the audiences, though Aliens: Dust to Dust reminds readers that the beasts are horrifying at all life stages as a juvenile monster terrorizes the crew of a small shuttle. The creature and an impending storm result in an emergency crash landing, leaving the survivors no choice but to set out on foot in hopes of coming across a terraforming station that could provide them shelter. Much of the issue plays on readers’ paranoid fear of the unknown, with the monsters capable of hiding virtually anywhere. Fans have regularly seen the creatures stalk through a variety of dark and claustrophobic spaces, yet this issue sets the stage for the next chapter in the story to open up the world of the journey and offer readers unexpected frights. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARCHIE #32

Archie #32 marks the final issue of Mark Waid’s run and the end of the modern relaunch of the series before it shifts into legacy numbering with a new creative team and as closing issues go, this one is practically perfect. Picking right up where things left off in Archie #31, Archie and the gang find themselves dealing with the Blossom Twins’ real father holding everyone hostage as he tries to extort money from them. It seems like an impossible predicament, but after a number of issues being fractured, the core four come back together with a perfectly Archie plan to save the day. All of the loose ends are neatly tied up by the issues last page leaving not just a pleasant resolution, but an excellent place to start a whole new adventure. This issue is a definite do not miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK SCIENCE #37

Black Science prepares for its final act by reiterating a decision that the series has made a dozen times before. Themes of family and self-determination are at its core, and still strike a powerful chord, but they have lost some vibrancy over 37 issues. The set up for this particular issue makes sympathizing with the story at hand and the personal stakes of everything much more difficult. Lampshading the overwhelming nature of large numbers does not make the terrible stakes any less obvious. It will be interesting to see how this story is finally resolved, but that doesn’t make the beginning of the end any more satisfactory. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #11

One word: wow. From the opening sequence until the end of the book, my jaw remained dropped throughout the entire read. Jessie’s story arc is coming to a head and the opening pages featuring her are absolutely stunning. Although Ray’s story over the past few issues has seemed rather rushed, Magic and Jessie’s journey continues to be a bright point into Bloodshot Salvation #11 — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BPRD DEVIL YOU KNOW #8

After so many issues of revelation and action, B.P.R.D. slows down to make sense of the extraordinary changes that have been occurring. While some of the dialogue becomes overtly expository, there are plenty of apocalyptic visions and other great panels to carry those sequences. Depictions of the future create a potent mood, even as characters spend most of their time talking in bare rooms. This issue also contains its fair share of twists and turns, with at least one significant character leaving the story in a breathless fashion. While even greater things await on the horizon, but for now this issue provides a much needed breather. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CODA #3

Is a bastard still a bastard if he can convince himself he’s not? Three issues of Coda in and I’m fairly confident to say that BOOM! Studios has a hit on their hands. The journey of Hum continues to be a splendid fantasy tale and in this issue in particular, Hum’s internal ethical dilemmas provide a solid foundation for a great issue. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

DIE!DIE!DIE! #1

If you like violent comic books, then you will likely enjoy this one. There’s a story about conspiracies and secret agents, but it all functions as window dressing for the series to reach its title. Chris Burnham is an artist who has consistently delivered some of the best action and gore over the past decade, and he does no disappoint here. The opening chase sequence is a thrill that ends on a gut wrenching note. A hypothetical scenario with multiple plausible assassinations also plays out with humor and violent grace. The debut is at its absolute best when the story is flying by. The few instances of extended dialogue try far too hard to be funny or gritty, resulting in a major turnoff in an otherwise thrilling first issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FARMHAND #1

The debut of Farmhand offers a perfect fusion of high concept and relatable drama. Everything about the Jenkins family feels real, even in Guillory’s exaggerated and comedic style. There is a real beating heart behind their story in addition to the many beating hearts found in the farm itself. Issues of DNA manipulation and other hot scientific topics are raised in a purposeful manner that promises lots of engaging issues to come. Throughout all of this there are plenty of laughs, often in the form of visual puns packing the background. There is a whole lot to like about Farmhand #1, and it’s apparent the series is just getting started. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

ISOLA #4

This series never ceases to be absolutely breathtaking. Rook and Olwyn’s adventure takes a whole slew of twist and turns in this issue, while also providing backstory for how the Queen’s situation came to be. The end result is simultaneously understated and profound, with Fletcher and Kershl continuing to be at top form. It’s unclear exactly where the series is going to pivot here, but this issue proves how excellent that pivot could be. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENTLEMEN: THE TEMPEST #1

If the final chapter of this saga can be described as anything, it’s ambitious. Multiple narratives play out across an entire millenium, referencing every chapter of the story thus far and building new ideas as well. The connections and thematic core of “The Tempest” are only just beginning to emerge, but there is a clear fascination with modern media, especially considering how both the James Bond film franchise and superhero genre are included. While this issue is aimed only for those dedicated to the series, it still packs plenty of fun references and rollicking design elements, enough that even someone with no context would likely find plenty to enjoy. Wherever the series goes, the very last story in League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is bound to be memorable. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MECH CADET YU #10

Mech Cadet Yu features the same creative team (Greg Pak writing, Tak Miyazawa drawing, Jessica Kholinne coloring) that has been on the book up to this point, but the issue feels like the series has “grown the beard” a little bit. It’s darker, smarter, and even a little bit unintentionally political as the issue opens on a scene of people demanding to see the children the military is hiding from them. Couple all of that with Miyazawa making some adventurous art choices while Pak dials up the tension in the issue as the bad guys really start to press their advantage, and you have an issue that feels more like Serious Comics at the cost, at least a little bit, of the light, fluffy fun that has defined the series. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

MONSTRESS #18

Monstress #18 brings to a close the third arc of the series and while the issue is, as many are, very dense, it is worth carefully reading each and every page. We finally get answers about Maika’s past as well as what might be a hint about her future. We also finally catch up a bit more with Kippa and Ren and while the main action of the issue centers on Maika it’s Kippa’s story that brings everything to a startling cliffhanger. Art-wise, this is one of the most beautiful issues to date. It will be interesting to see not only where the story goes from here but just how Sana Takeda manages to top this issue visually. It’s stunning. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

NANCY DREW #2

After a wonderful first issue, this installment carries the updated Nancy Drew into a whole new territory. The issue picks up where the literal cliffhanger left off, furthering Nancy’s mystery while introducing quite a few new elements. The series’ supporting cast also gets quite a bit of time to shine, something that makes the entire series’ ensemble relatable and fun. If this series can keep it up, it will easily be one of the spunkiest, most enjoyable indie comics out today. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #5

Big moments fall flat in an issue that ought to change everything, but feels as though it is simply moving forward. Reunions and revelations of community provide for at least one great action sequence, but the moments themselves lack emotional resonance. Jokes about missing money and memories of old times don’t have the context necessary to bring readers any sense of how meaningful these moments are. It is a matter of being told about the importance of something, instead of shown. Readers are finally shown how so many have survived in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, and it frames an interesting twist on themes from Kirkman’s top-selling series. There’s more potential in the big picture than the individual character beats of this series, as the former is much better fleshed out than the two-dimensionality of the latter. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

OUTPOST ZERO #1

A slow burn at first, this oversized first issue of Outpost Zero soon picks up enough that you don’t want to put the issue down. Like a John Hughes film set in the future, Outpost Zero is a coming-of-age tale that’s reminiscent of Lost in Space. Growing up is a pain in the ass and the creative team behind Outpost Zero – writer Sean Kelley McKeever and artist Alexandre Tefenkgi – hit the nail on the head. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

RAT QUEENS #10

Rat Queens #10 wraps up the current story arc, which feels like it maybe bit off a little more than it could chew. While visiting different timelines to see how the Queens have strengthened each other and improved each other’s lives is a strong concept, it feels like the story lost its focus a bit and that lessens the impact of the conclusion. It’s not bad and may improve with a second reason, especially all at once instead of spread over several months, but it was a lot to keep track of in serialized form and didn’t quite coalesce as well as it should have. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RESIDENT ALIEN #4

The final issue of this penultimate story is meditative, both literally and figuratively. Harry’s role in the world along with his philosophy are clarified by the story of another alien, one that has a final surprise ready for readers. So much of this miniseries has focused on a specific narrative that a final connection to greater themes is both surprising and welcome. It makes for a useful commentary on the nature of being “alien” today, and is reassuring, if not particularly groundbreaking. This was a worthwhile trip for Harry and readers alike, one that makes the coming conclusion of Resident Alien bittersweet. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUINWORLD #1

If Skottie Young drew a comic featuring Frodo and Sam from Lord of the Rings, you’d probably end up with something like Ruinworld. Created, written, and illustrated all by Derek Laufman, Ruinworld #1 is a fun fantasy adventure that follows a fox named Rex and pig named Pogo as they adventure across the land. For an all-ages book, Ruinworld #1 includes a lot of heart and character development in just a few short pages. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #235

A wild and wacky villain, paired with a major win for Team Malcolm, pulls this issue away from the Very Serious Things Larsen has been doing over the last few months and sets up what appears to be a fun, exciting new status quo for the Dragon family and their friends and allies. Relationships are taken in unexpected new directions, and a cliffhanger sets up a story that, given Larsen’s past, might pay off in a month or in 12 years. The art is your usual Larsen goodness, although arguably a little more kinetic and exciting this month than it has been in a while on account of the nature of the threat. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHE COULD FLY #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

In the issue, Luna heads into the crime scene where the flying lady exploded — yes, exploded — and debates jumping off a bridge. As Luna battles her internal demons on the bridge, she eventually sits down, deciding to not end her life. In the most poignant panel in the entire issue, Luna reminds us that she “can still learn to fly” as she sits down, sparing her own life. By the time the issue wraps, this series can go anywhere; She Could Fly is a book that encourages you to dive into the themes and ideology behind what’s just on the page. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

TOMB RAIDER INFERNO #2

Tomb Raider: Inferno follows Lara Croft’s involuntary descent into a giant pit in Antarctic, the bottom of which supposedly contains the resting place of God. Croft is a prisoner of the mysterious Trinity organization and is accompanied by Nadija Katlego, who had followed a similar quest of revenge to Lara’s but chose to embrace Trinity rather than try to destroy it. This is a mostly exposition-filled issue; one filled with revelations about the nature of the pit they’re dropping down and about the Trinity organization. It’s not exactly an action-packed issue, but the last couple of pages are a bit strange, and that’s when the Tomb Raider franchise is at its strongest. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5