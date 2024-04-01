Marvel Releases New Deadpool Series Preview

Deadpool is back in a new ongoing series, and the preview for the first issue teases all the bloody action. 2024 is going to be a big year for the Merc With a Mouth, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine reuniting the duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen. Marvel Comics is capitalizing on the Deadpool hype with the relaunch of his solo series, along with a host of other Deadpool and Wolverine team-up content. Deadpool's unique brand of 4th wall-breaking humor and violence is a hit on screens as well as the comic page, so get ready to see what new adventures await Wade Wilson.

Marvel released a preview of Deadpool #1 by Cody Ziglar, Rogê Antônio, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Sabino. The credits page recaps some of Deadpool's recent events, such as his new symbiote-dog daughter named Princess. The dog exploded out of Deadpool's belly in his most recent run by Alyssa Wong and Marvel's Stormbreakers artist Martin Coccolo. The preview features Deadpool and Princess air-dropping into a compound in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to slice up and eat some bad guys they've been hired to take out. Deadpool is diving into this work to take his mind off his worries, which include not seeing his daughter Ellie in some time. Cody Ziglar revealed to ComicBook.com that Ellie will play a major role in his Deadpool run, so this preview helps set the stage for their reunion.

Deadpool writer discusses Wade Wilson's relationship with his daughter

"There's a whole run where they covered this, but his approach has always been like, 'I don't want you to be a part of this life that I do.' He's always been keeping her at arm's length because of that," Cody Ziglar told ComicBook.com about where Deadpool and Ellie's relationship stands as the series begins. "And my point of view of that was like, 'Well, what if Ellie's like, 'I don't want to do that. I should have my own agency. I am at this point a 13 to 14-year-old daughter, I want to hang out with my dad.'' Wade sets up this boundary, and then Ellie immediately crosses it and is like, 'No, you have to be a father. You have to be here for my life.'"

He added, "It becomes a workplace comedy where he has to take his daughter to work essentially, which is running a mercenary and assassination bureau. It is a little contentious at first, but Wade realizes that one thing that's been missing from his life has been Ellie and being a father, and what's it like being a father when your day job is being a hired assassin."

The preview of Deadpool #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, April 3rd.