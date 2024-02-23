Marvel's Free Must-Haves Comics Feature Spider-Man, Deadpool, Ms. Marvel and Thor

Some popular comic runs featuring heroes such as Spider-Man, Deadpool, Ms. Marvel, and Thor will soon be available for fans to pick up... all for free! Looking to capitalize on the popularity of pop culture trends like the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and Ms. Marvel's new status as a mutant, Marvel is gathering a new line of "Must-Haves" comics handpicked to get fans excited about the stories currently taking place in the pages of Marvel comics. "Must-Haves" will serve as the perfect jumping-on points for new readers, so they should be easily accessible to pick up and start reading. It doesn't hurt that they're also all free.

Marvel Must-Haves was officially announced yesterday at ComicsPRO the Comic Industry Conference. The first three issues that are going to be collected in the first Marvel Must-Haves one-shot include 2016's Spider-Man/Deadpool #1 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness; 2023's Immortal Thor #2 by Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo; and 2023's Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 by Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada. The one-shot features more than 80 pages of exciting Marvel adventures and arrives at comic book shops in March.

Marvel reveals free Must-Have comic book stories

Below is a description of the stories that will be found in Marvel Must-Haves – March 2024 #1:

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #1 (2016)

It's action, adventure and just a smattering of romance in this epic teaming up the Webbed Wonder and the Merc with a Mouth! Talk about a REAL dynamic duo! Brought to you by two Marvel superstars—Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness—it's a perfect tale for those looking forward to the Deadpool's return to the big screen.

IMMORTAL THOR #2 (2023)

An Elder God of the Utgard-Realm had marked Thor for destruction – and a city with him. Yet the only power that could prevail carried its own terrible price. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and the hour of his greatest trial. Following his masterful work on Immortal Hulk, Al Ewing is breaking mythology yet again in this acclaimed new run of the God of Thunder. Featuring breathtaking artwork by superstar Martin Coccolo.

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 (2023)