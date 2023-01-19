Marvel Teases the Death of the Venomverse

Marvel is looking to kill off another one of its franchise pillars centered on the symbiote Venom. Fans are patiently anticipating the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this summer, and Dan Slott's return to a monthly Spider-Man comic comes in its opening arc, End of the Spider-Verse. You may have already forgotten, but there is also a Venomverse floating around in the background, and Marvel has plans to bring it to an end this summer. Marvel released promotional art by Gerardo Sandoval for Death of the Venomverse, which features Carnage looming large over a body of symbiotes.

"This Summer... The Death of the Venomverse!" the Marvel press release reads. We're told to stay tuned for more information to be released at a later date, though the teaser artwork reveals a release window of June 2023. What's interesting about this is Marvel has already announced a Summer of Symbiotes event for this summer as well. It's unknown if Death of the Venomverse is a new name for Summer of Symbiotes, or if one event ties into and leads to the other.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Previous Venomverse Event

Venomverse was the name of a 2017 five-issue limited series by Cullen Bunn and Iban Coello. Both creators are veterans of the Venom franchise, and collaborated on a story that pitted Venom and several Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Doctor Strange against white Poison symbiotes. It also included an Edge of Venomverse tie-in limited series.

Venom and Carnage are currently busy with their own ongoing series. Al Ewing, Ram V, and the incoming CAFU are the creative team on Venom, with Ram V and Francesco Manna collaborating on Carnage. Eddie and Dylan Brock are sharing the Venom mantle, with Eddie serving as the King in Black of the symbiotes. Venom is also tying into the Dark Web crossover event with Spider-Man and the X-Men.

As for Carnage, the sadistic symbiote is traveling across the Marvel Universe looking to forge a new weapon, possibly his version of the Necrosword. Carnage can also be found terrorizing the 2099 timeline in Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis.

What do you think Marvel has planned for its Death of the Venomverse event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.