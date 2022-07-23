Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Announces Dark Web Crossover Between Spider-Man and X-Men

Spider-Man and the X-Men are going to collide later this year in a crossover event titled Dark Web. Officially announced during the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel at Comic-Con 2022, Dark Web features Spider-Man, the X-Men, Goblin Queen (Madelyne Pryor), and Chasm in promotion art by Ryan Stegman. Seeds for the crossover were first planted in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1 when Madelyne Pryor met up with Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, now going by the villainous alias Chasm. At the time the words "Dark Web" were used to foreshadow our future conflict.

Prelude issues of Dark Web will begin dropping in November, more than likely spread out between the various Spider-Man and X-Men family of titles. The two franchises crossed paths again when the X-Men's former ally Moira MacTaggert took over the body of Mary Jane Watson to sneak into the Hellfire Gala. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 showed Spider-Man and Wolverine teaming up on an adventure to rescue Mary Jane, which will be picked up in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Dan Slott and Mark Bagley are returning to Spider-Man for a new adjective-less series. Spider-Man #1 launches in the aftermath of Edge of Spider-Verse to coincide with Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, and teams Slott and Bagley together for the very first time. The new Spider-Man ongoing series will feature appearances from Spider-Verse heroes such as Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Silk, and more, along with some of the new heroes set to be introduced in Edge of Spider-Verse. As an added bonus, Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s Amazing Spider-Man will also tie into Spider-Man, picking up plot elements such as Spidey's new costume and his mysterious association with Norman Osborn.

"How does it feel to be writing Spider-Man again? Like I'm home. Like there's nowhere else I'd rather be. How does it feel to be working on it with Mark Bagley, one of the greatest Spidey icons of all-time?! Honored, excited, and unstoppable! Mark and I are two guys who live to tell Spider-Man stories. Cut us and we bleed Spider-Man. And now Marvel has entrusted the two of us to bring back their monthly-- adjectiveless-- SPIDER-MAN title!" Slott said about returning to Spider-Man.

"We are not going to let you down. We're going to take BIG swings in each and every issue! And the first thing we're doing, right out of the gate, is the Spider-Verse comic to END all Spider-Verse comics!" he added.

