Carnage Attacks Marvel's Future in Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis

Marvel is once again returning to its 2099 future for another limited series starring Spider-Man 2099 and Carnage. Spider-Man 2099: Exodus celebrated the 30th anniversary of the dystopian far-future of 2099, reintroducing fan-favorite heroes while also debuting several new takes on familiar characters. Steve Orlando penned Spider-Man 2099: Exodus and is back for another installment this spring, titled Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis. It's a five-issue limited series that features Miguel O'Hara and his allies pitted against a brand-new Carnage. Joining Orlando for Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis is artist Justin Mason (Spider-Punk).

"It's great to be back to 2099 – and not just build on Exodus but also the past three incredible decades of pioneering, innovative cyberpunk work done in the world of 2099," Orlando said. "When we last saw Spider-Man 2099, he was decimating the black card elite and upending social order to help the neighborhood. Help everyday people. But even he didn't expect how his actions would spark an outburst of vengeance and blood -- with a monster at its head. I'm so excited to be back and to be working with Justin Mason! Together, we've got even more 2099 classics coming your way, along with new debuts, of course! Earth-2099 is set for Carnage like none it's ever seen."

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis Story Description

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus brought back 2099 figures like the X-Men 2099, as well as revealed future versions of Loki and the Winter Soldier. Dave Wachter and Marco Castiello illustrated character designs for Winter Soldier 2099 and Loki 2099, respectively. Our new Winter Soldier has blueish hair and full-body armor, wielding a knife in one hand and a red bandana around their neck. The familiar Winter Soldier half-mask can also be seen. As for Loki 2099, the Prince of Outcasts sports a long green jacket, kneepads, and boots. He has long black hair and is carrying a backpack, with his look reminiscent of a nomad traveling the world.

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis will see Spider-Man 2099 assemble a team of 2099 heroes including redefined fan favorites like Punisher 2099 and Daredevil 2099 and brand-new characters like Blade 2099. As society begins to crumble, Spider-Man 2099 will need all the help he can get – but does the public even want his help? Or do they all just want to watch this world burn? Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis will also have a weekly release schedule, so the entire series will begin and end in May.

Nick Bradshaw provides the covers for Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #1-5. You can find each cover along the creative team and release dates below.