Falcon & Winter Soldier Cover Teases Bucky's Captain America Costume

James "Bucky" Buchanan Barnes may be back in his Captain America gear this September. Marvel is publishing the Falcon & Winter Soldier miniseries that sees Bucky teaming back up with fellow former Captain America Sam Wilson. Dan Mora's cover for the third issue of the series, which releases in September, shows both Bucky and Sam back in their Captain America regalia and pouncing on the original Cap, Steve Rogers. Whether this cover is meant to be taken literally or is a means of highlighting these characters' shared history remains unknown. You can take a look at Mora's Falcon & Winter Soldier #3 cover below.

The cover seems to allude to the Captain America memorabilia featured in the issue. According to the synopsis, "Hot on the trail of the Natural - a gifted new killer who has already beaten them once – Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes track him down...to his parents' house. Where they meet the biggest Captain America fans who ever were. From a living room full of Cap memorabilia to a warehouse full of Hydra agents, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier are closing in on their ultimate quarry: the prospective new Hydra Supreme."

Falcon & Winter Soldier begins with an office of dead government agents, a gifted new killer, and two ex-Captain America. A dramatic attempt on the life of Bucky Barnes reunites him with Sam Wilson. The two old friends are plunged headlong into a race to uncover Hydra's new leader before a mass casualty event announces the terror group's resurgence to the world. The clock is ticking.

To slow the stop of the new Hydra, Bucky and Sam formed an unlikely and uneasy alliance with Baron Zemo. Zemo wants to be the new Hydra Supreme, and Bucky and Sam figure thee devil they know is better than whatever is else is on the rise.

(Photo: Dan Mora, Marvel Entertainment)

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #3 (of 5)

DEREK LANDY (W)

FEDERICO VINCENTINI (A)

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant by Cory Smith - FEB200969

• Hot on the trail of the Natural - a gifted new killer who has already beaten them once – Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes track him down...to his parents' house. Where they meet the biggest Captain America fans who ever were.

• From a living room full of Cap memorabilia to a warehouse full of Hydra agents, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier are closing in on their ultimate quarry: the prospective new Hydra Supreme.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using FEB200968

