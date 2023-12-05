Marvel's Fantastic Four Introduces Dinosaur Doctor Doom

Marvel's Fantastic Four have gone on adventures that, at times, have ranged from horrifying to utterly absurd. The latest issue of Marvel's First Family's current ongoing comic might be no exception, introducing an unexpected alternate version of their greatest foe. Spoilers for Fantastic Four #13 from Ryan North, Iban Coello, and Jesus Aburtov below! Only look if you want to know! The issue opens with an incursion occurring between Earth-616 and an alternate reality where all heroes and villains are dinosaurs.

After the Fantastic Four were stuck in that reality at the end of Issue #12, the following issue opens with Doctor Doom examining a portal opened in Latveria. The portal, as it turns out, connects Doom with his dinosaur counterpart, and they decide to work together on their master plans.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What Is Marvel's Fantastic Four About?

Originally launched by North and Cabello in 2022, the new Fantastic Four run has taken its crop of characters on some smaller-scale — but still significant — escapades.

"I had the advantage that Dan Slott's run went super huge," North explained to Entertainment Weekly when the series was first announced. "In the most recent arc, The Reckoning War, they saved not just the universe, but the multiverse. That made the choice obvious: I'm never going to go as big as Dan did, so let's tell smaller stories about the Fantastic Four. That was my way in."

He added, North adds, "I want to do these smaller, self-contained stories in the vein of '60s Star Trek where they go down to a planet, find a weird thing, fix the weird thing, and move on. Having these four weirdos roll into town where there's a mystery or a problem or some sci-fi thing, solve the problem, and then move on struck me as a very interesting way to position the Fantastic Four and tell stories that would feel fresh and not like a retread of what we've seen before."

Will There Be a New Fantastic Four Movie?

Plot details, as well as any confirmed cast members, have not been revealed for Marvel's new Fantastic Four movie. The film will be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, with Pedro Pascal reported to star as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

"We have been nonstop," Shakman said of the pre-production work on the film. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

What do you think of Fantastic Four introducing a dinosaur version of Doctor Doom? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!