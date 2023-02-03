Marvel Reveals First Details on Landmark Fantastic Four #700

Spring will see Marvel celebrate 700 issues of Fantastic Four with a giant-sized issue featuring their longtime nemesis, Doctor Doom. Marvel recently relaunched Fantastic Four with the new creative team of writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. Each issue has focused on a member of Marvel's First Family, and a mystery that's caused a rift between the group. Answers are slowly being revealed, with February's Fantastic Four #4 spilling all of those secrets and bringing the Fantastic Four back together again. Unfortunately, Doctor Doom will also get involved, looking to correct Reed Richards' failure.

"I feel privileged to be writing the Fantastic Four at any time, honestly, but getting to have a big milestone issue happen on my watch is certainly lucky – and it's an opportunity I didn't want to waste," Ryan North said in a statement. "A big anniversary issue like this demands a similarly big story, something meaningful, impactful, and memorable. And given that it's a supersized issue with more room to play, everything aligned to do a story with the Fantastic Four's most meaningful, impactful, memorable, and supersized villain: Doctor Doom. Doom demands nothing less than the biggest issue of the year being dedicated to him, and I dare not defy Doom. It's a big twisty story that brings the Fantastic Four to their new home and views what's happened to both families over the past year in a new light. The Fantastic Four are down, but not out, and Doom senses an opportunity..."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Alex Ross Illustrates Fantastic Four Covers

Legendary artist Alex Ross is providing covers for Fantastic Four, which is ironic since he also wrote and illustrated his first graphic novel featuring the Fantastic Four, which ComicBook.com exclusively revealed in December 2021.

"When I was a kid reading comics, I loved Alex Ross especially, and my brother would tease me about it," North said when Fantastic Four was announced. "At the same time, I had just gotten my driver's license. In order to drive his car, I needed car insurance, and car insurance is expensive when you're a teenager with no income. I forget how this started, but my brother would tease me by doing impressions of me writing a letter to my favorite artist Alex Ross and saying, 'Dear Mr. Ross, I love your work, would you please pay for my car insurance?' He would relentlessly do this bit."

He continued: "I texted my brother recently like, 'You will not believe what Alex Ross is doing. He didn't buy me car insurance, but he is doing covers for my Fantastic Four comic.' That's a joke for two people, but this is all to say I'm super thrilled. He's a gifted artist, and the very idea that he'll be drawing stuff that comes from my writing feels like a fairy tale."

Fantastic Four #7, the landmark 700th issue, goes on sale May 17th.