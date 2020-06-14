Marvel Showcases Free Comics by Black Creators on Marvel Unlimited

Marvel is showcasing some free comics by Black creators on Marvel Unlimited. This month the company has made a digital selection of work from Black writers and artists available to read online. Marvel is trying to highlight the contributions of Black voices in molding their history. Characters like Black Panther and Falcon have become household names due to their time in the MCU. Miles Morales is getting his own spinoff PS5 game after the announcement that went down earlier this week. Shuri and Okoye are fan-favorites at this point. Ironheart is one of the most requested characters to make a Marvel Studios debut. People are still reeling over Luke Cage getting canceled and Storm is waiting in the wings for whenever the X-Men get introduced.

The company’s big book at the heart of this move is Marvel’s Voices. That one features Roxane Gay, Method Man, and Vita Ayala making their dreams of Marvel adventures into reality. What started as a podcast initiative grew into an actual book and its interesting to see these voices lend their talents to tis vast library of characters. Marvel had Angélique Roché describe the project in her words:

"The original idea for what would become Marvel’s Voices started as the brainchild of my colleagues Sana Amanat and Judy Stephens as a way to spotlight people of color within the Marvel Universe on the Women of Marvel podcast, a show I now proudly co-host," Roché explained. "The concept began as a short segment once a month that would go in-depth with a creative of color to talk about their work, their journey and their love of Marvel. The original idea also focused strongly on any major upcoming projects the guests were working on."

This month, Marvel Unlimited has a free digital selection of Black creator-led comics, spotlighting the work of incredible Black writers and artists. Get the details and full list of titles here: https://t.co/yDuZJzyehm pic.twitter.com/NLGlQHUeS6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 11, 2020

She continued, "In the end, it is all part of our “origin story.” Much like we wouldn’t have Dwayne McDuﬃe and Dwight D. Coye’s solo Monica Rambeau book without Roger Stern and John Romita Jr.’s SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #16, there would be no Marvel’s Voices without “Voices of Marvel.” To add context, McDuﬃe and Coye hold the distinction of not only being extremely talented trailblazers but also of being the first African Americans to create a story for Monica Rambeau, the first African American woman Avenger. That solo book and the subsequent Monica Rambeau one-shot impacted my love for Monica Rambeau as a character and the Marvel Universe as a whole."

"So, what is Marvel’s Voices? Well, after two seasons, almost 50 incredible interviews, stage shows, and bonus clips, a strong foundational focus has emerged," Roché added. "From actors Jeremie Harris and Kimiko Glenn, comedians Ronny Chieng and Janelle James, writers Jason Reynolds and Preeti Chhibber, and artists Kris Anka and Jen Bartel, Marvel’s Voices strives to give listeners a fun conversation, a one-of- a-kind perspective and a unique insider look at their favorite Marvel stories and storytellers while spotlighting creatives and characters of color. And that is what I hope you will find in the pages of this anthology."

