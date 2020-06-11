Beyonce's Involvement With Black Panther 2 Debunked

✖

Yesterday a nice sounding but baseless rumor began to spread from UK tabloid The Sun, claiming that Beyoncé was preparing to "sign a mega deal" with Disney. The rumor went on to state that the musician turned actress was gearing up for a deal that would tie her to "three major projects" including the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel. As all too-good-to-be-true rumors go, this one sounded great but is in fact, not true at all. Variety reporter Matt Donnelly officially debunked the news on Twitter, but noted it's likely she'll work with Disney again at some point.

"Despite overwhelming excitement at the prospect, sources tell me there is no big Disney film deal for Beyonce," Donnelly tweeted. "And she will not contrib to the soundtrack for #BlackPanther2. As a self-professed proud member of the Disney family, it's likely she'll work w them again at some point."

Beyoncé previously worked with Disney on their 2019 reboot of The Lion King, lending her voice to the character of Nala and producing the album The Lion King: The Gift for the film as well. She was nominated for three Grammy awards for her work on the album, no doubt contributing to the creation of the above rumor.

Chadwick Boseman will return for the sequel as the titular hero once again but official confirmation on other returning characters or any new characters that might be introduced has not been confirmed just yet. Filmmaker Ryan Coogler will return once again to direct Black Panther 2, marking his first sequel of his career.

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” Coogler told IndieWire last summer. . “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

Black Panther 2 remains scheduled to arrive on May 6, 2022 (despite nearly every other movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic). Upon its release the film will be the third of five planned MCU movies for the year 2022 with Thor: Love and Thunder scheduled for February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022, and an Untitled Marvel Studios movie on October 7, 2022.

