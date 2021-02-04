Marvel Gives The Avengers Their Own Amazing Mech Suits

✖

The previously announced Avengers Mech Strike is now here and as promised it gives each of Earth's mightiest heroes their own giant robots. Though we have seen the robots themselves we now have a little more context on them thanks to the release of the first issue, as well as what they were made in response to. The issue begins with the team, consisting of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Hulk, and Captain Marvel, encounter a giant monster that appears to be half-organic and half-machine. It lays waste to a city, inhaling buildings, cars, and even energy blasts and converting them all into matter, making itself bigger.

Eventually Black Panther posits a theory and tests it out by chucking himself into the monster's mouth and stomach. In the end they realize that the beast is called a "Biomechanoid" and they luckily can't "digest" Vibranium. To respond, Tony Stark and T'Challa collaborated on the team's Biomechanoid Response Units, aka the Mechs. Each comes customized with an interface for the individual power sets of each of the Avengers, and naturally has vibranium plating that will prevent them from being eaten, hopefully. Surprisingly Stark also revealed that he designed the mechs "years ago" in one of this many times where he was planning for the end of the world

"Heavy metal! When the Avengers come up against something that defies their usual methods, new tools are needed for the job: giant robot suits,” series writer Jed MacKay (Black Cat) previously said in a statement. “It's been a blast to take on the Avengers and really put them in the thick of it. When you're dealing with the Avengers, everything is big. Big action. Big stakes. And now, big robots! We're going for non-stop, full-bore action, with a lineup of Avengers favorites going up against an unexpected new foe... that might end up being quite familiar! Aliens, robots, dinosaurs, Martians... it's going to get worse before it gets better for our heroes."

You can find the solicit for the next issue of Avengers: Mech Strike below!

Avengers: Mech Strike #2

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Kei Zama

The Biomechanoid menace is growing exponentially, and the only line of defense for the Earth? The Avengers! While the team scrambles to fight Biomechanoids across the globe with the aid of their new mech suits, Iron Man and Black Panther try desperately to uncover the hidden enemy behind this new global crisis. But when they do, they realize that the threat is far greater than they had previously imagined... and the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021