Marvel's Avengers Mech Strike Gives Earth's Mightiest Heroes Their Own Giant Robots

Marvel's Fear Itself became "Everyone gets a hammer," the current X of Swords event started out as "Everyone gets a sword," and now Marvel is upping the game with Avengers Mech Strike a new series where everyone gets their own mech. Written by Jed MacKay (Black Cat) with art by Carlos Magno (Fantastic Four, Empyre: Avengers), Avengers Mech Strike is said to "kick off a bold new age of action-packed Avengers battles that will send shockwaves throughout the comic book industry and beyond." Though it's unclear what conflict creates the need for Earth's Mightiest Heroes to get their own Gundam/Jaeger/ZOIDs like robots, we're all here for it.

"Heavy metal! When the Avengers come up against something that defies their usual methods, new tools are needed for the job: giant robot suits,” MacKay said in a statement. “It's been a blast to take on the Avengers and really put them in the thick of it. When you're dealing with the Avengers, everything is big. Big action. Big stakes. And now, big robots! We're going for non-stop, full-bore action, with a lineup of Avengers favorites going up against an unexpected new foe... that might end up being quite familiar! Aliens, robots, dinosaurs, Martians... it's going to get worse before it gets better for our heroes."

Below you'll find the preview art for the series, along with cover art by Kei Zama, and we've even put the spotlight on each of the hero's mechs so you can see them up close and personal!

Avengers Mech Strike #1 will be released in February of next year.