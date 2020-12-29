Avengers Mech Strike Trailer Gives Earth's Mightiest Heroes Their Own Giant Robots

✖

Earlier this year Marvel announced a new event that was on the horizon, one that would bring the sensibilities of Pacific Rim and Neon Genesis Evangelion into the Marvel Universe with AvengersMech Strike. As the title implies, each of Earth's Mightiest Heroes get their own mech/giant robot, conveniently modeled after their own physical appearances by none other than Tony Stark himself.Written by Jed MacKay (Black Cat) with art by Carlos Magno (Fantastic Four, Empyre: Avengers), Avengers Mech Strike is said to "kick off a bold new age of action-packed Avengers battles that will send shockwaves throughout the comic book industry and beyond." Ahead of the series' release in just two months you can watch the brand new trailer for the event below!

"Heavy metal! When the Avengers come up against something that defies their usual methods, new tools are needed for the job: giant robot suits,” MacKay previously said in a statement. “It's been a blast to take on the Avengers and really put them in the thick of it. When you're dealing with the Avengers, everything is big. Big action. Big stakes. And now, big robots! We're going for non-stop, full-bore action, with a lineup of Avengers favorites going up against an unexpected new foe... that might end up being quite familiar! Aliens, robots, dinosaurs, Martians... it's going to get worse before it gets better for our heroes."

Avengers Mech Strike #1 will be released on February 3, 2021. You can find the full solicitations for the first two issues, with cover art, below. Check out a full breakdown of each Avengers' new armor by clicking here!

Avengers Mech Strike #1

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Kei Zama

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES!

The Avengers are confronted with an unstoppable new menace, one that is seemingly impervious to their every strength! But the Avengers aren't so easily beaten, and when new threats arise, powerful new tools must be brought to bear! Join the Avengers as they battle a brand-new enemy...and begin a deadly game of chess with a shadowy mastermind!

Avengers Mech Strike #2

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Kei Zama

The Biomechanoid menace is growing exponentially, and the only line of defense for the Earth? The Avengers! While the team scrambles to fight Biomechanoids across the globe with the aid of their new mech suits, Iron Man and Black Panther try desperately to uncover the hidden enemy behind this new global crisis. But when they do, they realize that the threat is far greater than they had previously imagined... and the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance.