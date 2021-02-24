Marvel: Jason Aaron's Heroes Reborn is Not What You're Expecting (Exclusive)

✖

Later this year Jason Aaron will take on one of his biggest stories yet, which is saying something when you consider he's been at the helm of an epic Thor run and a battle over the Phoenix during his Marvel tenure. Still, his upcoming storyline might just be his biggest, as Aaron is taking on one of the most infamous Marvel storylines ever in Heroes Reborn, though not quite how you expect. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Aaron all about his Heroes Reborn, what inspired it, and what fans can expect. Plus, we've even got a few new images for you to check out, which you can find below.

Heroes Reborn is right there with Spider-Man's Clone Saga as far as most controversial Marvel events go, but while they share the same name, don't expect this to have any direct ties to the previous event.

(Photo: Marvel)

"This story really has nothing whatsoever to do with the original Heroes Reborn event," Aaron said. "The only similarity is that this is a look into another version of the Marvel Universe, one familiar in some ways, but profoundly and fundamentally changed in others. I'm quite confident in saying it's a world unlike any version of the Marvel U we've ever seen before."

While Heroes Reborn might not be contained within Aaron's Avengers series itself, the many threads introduced in that series will be explored and play a big part in the event, including the Squadron Supreme.

(Photo: Marvel)

"The new Squadron Supreme of America have been a big part of my Avengers run almost since the beginning, and that has all been leading to this," Aaron said. "As militantly-nationalist, government-sponsored heroes operating out of Washington D.C., they've been calling themselves 'America's Mightiest Heroes' for a while now. In Heroes Reborn, they become much more. In this world where the Avengers never formed, the Squadron are now and have forever been Earth's Mightiest Heroes."

(Photo: Marvel)

"So you're looking at a Marvel timeline that played out radically different," Aaron said. "When Galactus first came to earth, it wasn't the Fantastic Four who were there to face him. When the Green Goblin threw someone to their death from the George Washington Bridge, it wasn't Spider-Man who was there screaming. When a Civil War tore apart the Marvel heroes, it wasn't Iron Man and Captain America who were fighting at its center. Heroes Reborn drops us into the middle of a world where the Marvel landscape has been radically recast and reshuffled, in some ways that I think will be surprising."

Some of the teases have revealed new takes on characters like Juggernaut, Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four, Scarlet Witch, and more. While they feature elements from other characters, they are more indicative of how different this world and timeline has played out without the Avengers as opposed to just smashing characters together.

(Photo: Marvel)

"I wouldn't call them mashed-up characters. This is just a world where a lot of the powers and weapons we know have ended up in different hands, for various reasons," Aaron said. "Dr. Doom is still Dr. Doom, but when your arch-enemy is Hyperion, the strongest man in the Marvel Universe, it inspires you to seek out the gem of Cyttorak, thus giving us Dr. Juggernaut. We'll also meet the Black Skull, the Silver Witch, the unstoppable All-Gog and Thanos with his Infinity Rings."

(Photo: Marvel)

Those who have been keeping up with Avengers know that Blade has played an important part in the series, and he will play an important role here as well, so we had to ask why he decided to have Blade in that role and what he's enjoyed most about using him as part of Avengers, and the answer is delightful.

"Because he's Blade and he's awesome," Aaron said. Yeah, you can't argue with that.

Heroes Reborn hits comic stores this May, and let us know what you hope to see from the event in the comments. You can also always talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!