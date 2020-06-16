Marvel Announces The Immortal She-Hulk

✖

Marvel's She-Hulk is going immortal. Marvel Comics today announced The Immortal She-Hulk, a one-shot story tying in to the upcoming Avengers and Fantastic Four crossover event Empyre. The story comes from The Immortal Hulk writer Al Ewing and artist Jon Davis-Hunt, with a cover by Immortal Hulk artist Joe Bennett. It seems the events of Empyre will have lasting repercussions for Jennifer Walters. The issue's synopsis reads, "IN THE WAKE OF EMPYRE, JEN WALTERS GOES IMMORTAL! The events of EMPYRE have changed everything for Jennifer Walters. Now she seems to have a new lease on life…but things are never that simple for the gamma-powered. Al Ewing gives She-Hulk the 'IMMORTAL' treatment with a horrifying stand-alone tale!"

Ewing is the co-writer of Empyre, along with Dan Slott. The event is a spiritual sequel to the classic Avengers story "The Kree-Skrull War." The series sees the empires of the Skrulls and the Kree, formerly rivals, coming together under a new emperor. This new leader sends the combined forces of these empires towards Earth, and the Fantastic Four and the Avengers are all that stands in defense of the planet.

"Empyre is Marvel's most earth-shattering event of 2020," Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski has said, "and will star the Avengers and the Fantastic Four against the Kree and the Skrulls."

Marvel Comics executive editor Tom Brevoort added, "Empyre grows out of a number of classic, key Marvel stories, including the Kree-Skrull War, the Celestial Madonna Saga, the origin of the Young Avengers, and a bunch of others. It is the touchpoint for so many things that have been established throughout Marvel history."

As a member fo the current Avengers team, it makes sense that She-Hulk should find her way into the events of Empyre. The character has been through a series of status quo shifts over the past several years, going from a lawyer in control of her powers to dealing with a more savage alter ego as a result of trauma suffered during an attack by Thanos. It seems that things will change for She-Hulk again in the coming cosmic battle.

The Immortal Hulk remains one of the most critically-acclaimed ongoing series in the direct market. The series picked up an Eisner Award nomination for Best Continuing Series, the same category it was nominated in last year.

Are you excited about The Immortal She-Hulk? What do you think this new story means for the She-Hulk going forward? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

