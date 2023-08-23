Marvel’s New Spider-Gwen Series Will Introduce More Heroes From Earth-65

Marvel Comics is drumming up the first look at Spider-Gwen: Smash. Set in Ghost-Spider’s native dimension of Earth-65, Gwen Stacy and her rock band The Mary Janes will return in the new series announced at San Diego Comic-Con. On stands December 14th, the four-issue limited series will introduce more multiversal musicians: the mutants Alison Blaire, a.k.a. Dazzler of the X-Men, and the teleporter Lila Cheney. Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Women of Marvel) is the writer and Enid Balám (Kate Bishop: Hawkeye) is the artist, taking over after Emily Kim and Kei Zama’s five-issue run on the character in this year’s Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones limited series.

Here’s how Marvel describes Smash: “One of the Spider-Verse’s biggest stars, Gwen Stacy — the Super Heroknown as Ghost-Spider — will return to her native dimension for anaction-packed music tour gone wrong! On the road, Gwen and fans alikewill meet awesome new Earth-65 versions of popular heroes includingmusic legends Dazzler and Lila Cheney, encounter deadly new villains, and more! The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to oneof Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that thisbig break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. Butwhen a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonderhow she got this gig in the first place.”

“I am having the time of my life writing this limited series!” said Flores. “Getting to explore Gwen Stacy’s musical side as she goes ontour with the Mary Janes in her home dimension is an utter delight. Notonly will the limits of Spider-Gwen’s aka Ghost-Spider’s powers betested against some unexpected new enemies, but so will herrelationships. There isn’t an escape portal to another world when thingsget uncomfortable inside a tour bus!”

The first issue will feature a cover by David Nakayama (Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones, Midnight Suns), a variant cover by Elizabeth Torque (Uncanny X-Men, Dazzler X-Song), and a foil variant by Peach Momoko (Demon Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1).

Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 is on sale December 14th from Marvel Comics. You can catch the web-slinging superhero of Earth-65 in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is now available to watch at home.