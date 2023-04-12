Marvel Reveals How Immortal X-Men and X-Men Red Enter the Fall of X

We're moving closer and closer to the Fall of X, which means it's time to see how two pivotal titles in the X-Men franchise are leading the charge. This year's Hellfire Gala in July will be the place where the X-Men's greatest enemies plan to strike, and the aftermath will lead directly into the Fall of X era for mutantkind. Marvel has already announced several Fall of X series like Uncanny Avengers, Astonishing Iceman, Dark X-Men, Realm of X, and Invincible Iron Man, but now it's time to find out how Immortal X-Men and X-Men Red tie into the event.

August sees the release of Immortal X-Men #14 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck, and X-Men Red #14 by Al Ewing and Yildiray Cinar. Immortal X-Men #14 puts the focus on Charles Xavier, who founded the X-Men and helped co-found the sovereign mutant nation of Krakoa. Professor X appears to be the last remaining member of the Quiet Council, with a cover by Mark Brooks depicting a giant Sentinel looming large on Krakoa.

As for X-Men Red #14, Yildiray Cinar joins Al Ewing as the new series artist. Apocalypse and Genesis, who left Krakoa to go back to Amenth with their family at the conclusion of X of Swords, are back and have their sights set on declaring war on Arakko.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

IMMORTAL X-MEN #14

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 8/9

TO ME, MY NO ONE. In IMMORTAL X-MEN #14, witness the X-Men's founder at his lowest. Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing. He fell. He fell furthest.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN RED #14

Written by AL EWING

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 8/16

As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos — and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall…but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten?

Fall of X Assembles the Dark X-Men

Fall of X will see Madelyne Pryor step up to take charge in a new series titled Dark X-Men. Steve Foxe (X-Men Annual) and Jonas Scharf (Avengers of the Wastelands) are the creative team on Dark X-Men, which features a unique roster of mutants: Madelyne Pryor, Havok, Archangel, Gambit, Azazel, Zero, Albert, and Emplate. This deadly group will band together to fill the void left by the X-Men, and are seemingly the perfect team to combat the harsh conditions of Fall of X. "Their hearts are in the right place but under the unpredictable leadership of the Goblin Queen and operating out of New York's new Limbo Embassy, will this team's dark ways turn the tide for mutantkind or make things far worse?" a description of the series reads.

"Picking up Madelyne Pryor's journey is a WILD and terrifying honor," Foxe shared. "Maddie is coming into Dark X-Men with a sense of autonomy she's rarely had over her life—but she's doing so during the Fall of X. I don't think it's a spoiler to say things aren't happy-go-lucky for anyone in the mutant orbit right now, and that includes tempestuous redheads who've plopped a giant demon castle right off of Central Park. I'm excited for readers to find out how this unlikely cast got summoned under one roof—the ones at Maddie's side by choice, the ones stuck in Limbo by circumstances out of their control, and the ones who don't make it out of the first issue alive—and to watch Jonas Scharf unleash a whole new brand of gothic horror-action on the Marvel Universe. This is X-Men by way of Evil Dead and we're not leaving until we burn the whole place to the ground."