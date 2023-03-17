Marvel Announces Uncanny Avengers Return

The Avengers Unity Squad is back in a new volume of Uncanny Avengers. For those who may not remember, Uncanny Avengers first launched in the aftermath of the epic Avengers vs. X-Men crossover event, helmed by Rick Remender and John Cassady. The team featured members of the Avengers and X-Men, who wanted to present a united front after the war both franchises fought against each other. The lineup evolved over time to later include Inhumans, but it appears Uncanny Avengers is making a comeback later this year, just in time for the next era of X-Men comics, the Fall of X.

Marvel announced Uncanny Avengers by writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Javier Garron (Avengers) during Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event Thursday evening. This year's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 will include a special lead-in story for Uncanny Avengers, which officially launches in August. The Unity Squad will consist of Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance. Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, and Quicksilver are all former members of Uncanny Avengers, and Gerry Duggan penned the last iteration of the series.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

How Does Uncanny Avengers Lead Into Fall of X?

"Everything we've been working towards in our third act is coming to a head this summer," Duggan told fans in a video message during the X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event. "The Uncanny Avengers have existed to provide an example of unity between humanity and mutantdom, and they will need to work extra hard at that now as relationships and friendships have frayed in the events of FALL OF X."

Marvel's description of Uncanny Avengers reads, "THE FALL OF X will be a major turning point for the X-Men franchise that will see huge changes in current ongoing X-titles and the launch of multiple exciting new series! The devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad in a new run of UNCANNY AVENGERS written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Javier Garrón! Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: it's time for a new squad of Avengers. False flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding and hey, some of Steve Rogers' best friends are mutants. Marvel's new unity squad will include Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance. This powerhouse new team must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is -- and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war."

Uncanny Avengers #1 goes on sale August 16th. Let us know your thoughts on the Unity Squad's return in the comments!