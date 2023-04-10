Marvel's Iceman Getting His Own X-Men Series

One of Marvel's most popular mutants is racing into their own series come August. Announced by Marvel on Friday, Bobby Drake will return in a solo series titled Astonishing Iceman, acting as part of the publisher's overarching Fall of X event later this fall. The series is being written by Steve Orlando with art from Vincenzo Carratú.

"Have I not been saying my next Marvel project was cool as hell?" Orlando said in a statement from Marvel. "ASTONISHING ICEMAN has been not just a joy, but a challenge, and the best possible kind....because the FALL OF X means Iceman's life is more dangerous and harrowing than ever. But Bobby is a hero to the core, and there's no danger he's met in whose face he won't laugh. When it's more dangerous than ever to be a hero, that's when Iceman's at his most heroic! And with Jesús Saiz and Vincenzo Carratù joining me on this-Iceman's going to look cooler than ever. See what I did there?"

What is Marvel's Fall of X?

Fall of X is being hailed as the next big era of X-Men storytelling after the Dawn of X era that launched in 2019 with Powers of X and House of X. The expansive event will start later this year across multiple titles, both part of the X-Family and not.

"Fall of X is going to be the next stage of our Krakoan X-Men story. As the name implies, it's going to be a rough one for mutants," Senior Editor Jordan D. White said during the X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years live virtual event earlier this month. "It's not like everything has been perfect since the founding of Krakoa, but things have been relatively good for mutantkind. There's been a bunch of things they've had to put up with, but they still have their own nation. Things are going well. Are those things going to continue in Fall of X?"

The road to Fall of X begins in Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1 in May and continues in four Before the Fall one-shots: Sons of X #1, Heralds of Apocalypse #1, Mutant First Strike #1, and Sinister Four. The event officially kicks off in July's giant-sized X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 one-shot, continuing through a lineup of new and existing titles, including Immortal X-Men, X-Force, Realm of X, and Wolverine.