The Hulk Wages War on Wakanda in Marvel’s Imperial War: Black Panther

Wakanda is the most technologically advanced nation on Earth, but the Black Panther’s kingdom extends to the furthest reaches of the galaxy. In 2018, the Ta-Nehesi Coates-penned Black Panther run established the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, home to a sect of space-faring Wakandans who were opposed to their homeland’s traditionally isolationist ways. These settlers would not be colonized — they would be conquerors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda was a sprawling imperium made up of five galaxies: the Benhazin System, T’Chaka’s Reach, the S’Yaan Expanse, the Matrix of Mamadou, and Nehanda’s Lattice.

From Birnin T’Challa, throneworld of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda on the planet Bast in the Vibranium-rich Benhazin Star System, the Imperials were the highest cast of Wakandans said to be blood descendants of the founders from Earth’s Wakanda Prime. Their subjects, the “Nameless” slaves of the Vibranium mines, rebelled as the Maroons, and in the middle was the Askari, the Empire’s police force.

the intergalactic empire of wakanda on the cover of black panther (2018) #3

Like Planet Hulk before it — the space-set sci-fi epic that revolved around the Sakaarian Empire in the Tayo Star System — Coates’ Black Panther was rich in expansive lore. The planet Sakaar and its moons were inhabited by four main sentient species: pink-skinned, upper class Imperials who subjugated the Natives, the Spikes, and the Shadow People of the Empire. It was there that the Hulk, exiled from Earth by the superhero cabal called the Illuminati, became a gladiatorial champion in the Great Games known as the Green Scar.

The Hulk eventually escaped the Empire and deposed Emperor Angmo II, the Red King, with the help of the Warbound, including the Imperial Elloe Kaifi, Korg the Kronan, Miek the Native, the Brood No-Name, the Wildebot Arch-E-5912, the Shadow Person Hiroim the Shamed, and the Hulk’s queen, Caiera the Oldstrong. When the pregnant Caiera was seemingly killed, a rampaging Hulk returned to wage war on Earth as the World Breaker in World War Hulk.

The two worlds will collide in Marvel’s Imperial, a cosmic crossover event from architect and writer Jonathan Hickman (Secret Wars, the X-Men’s Krakoan Age, Ultimate Spider-Man) and artists Iban Coello (Fantastic Four) and Federico Vicentini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man). The four-issue Imperial anchors the event, which kicks off with the assassinations of galactic leaders.

Marvel also announced Imperial War: Black Panther and Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk, the first of five one-shot tie-ins spinning out of Imperial.

The T’Challa-fronted Imperial War: Black Panther — co-written by Hickman and Victor LaValle (Wolverine) with art by CAFU (Amazing Spider-Man) — pits the former monarch against the World Breaker Hulk and Amadeus Cho/Brawn. Then Hickman and co-writer Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix) and artist Emilio Laiso (The Spectacular Spider-Men) follow Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, to New Sakaar in Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk.

“Working with Jonathan Hickman on an interstellar epic — who wouldn’t be thrilled by that idea?” LaValle said. “I’m excited to start working on the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda because there’s not enough stories about Black folks in outer space. There could always be more. By the time I’m done, T’Challa and Shuri will have constellations named after them, in some distant galaxy.”

Added Phillips, “She-Hulk’s voice just came naturally to me from the first line—she’s so sharp, funny, and confident. It’s been incredible getting to bring her story to life as part of Imperial and see what this talented lineup of creators is building together.”

“I’m very excited about this project as I’m obviously a huge fan of all things Marvel Cosmic,” Hickman shared when Imperial was first announced. “The goal here is to kind of do what we did with the recent Ultimate line for all of our space titles, except having the setup book [Imperial] be more of an event than a world-building exercise (like Ultimate Invasion). The art team is killing it and we’re all just very excited for what’s happening in this special corner of the Marvel Universe.”

The event, featuring everyone from Star-Lord and the Richard Rider Nova to the Shi’ar Empire’s Gladiator and Deathbird, launches with Imperial #1 on June 4. Imperial War: Black Panther #1 and Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk go on sale in August, with three more one-shots still to be announced.

Imperial #1 (of 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI AND IBAN COELLO TAKE ON THE UNIVERSE! A sweeping Marvel cosmic event! Imperial is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war, which takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. Featuring HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS. It’s the must-read book of the summer!

On sale: June 4

Imperial #2 (of 4)

Part two of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, NOVA and STAR-LORD race to discover who is behind all these evil acts – a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda!

On sale: July 9

Imperial War: Black Panther #1

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is under fire from all sides in IMPERIAL WAR: BLACK PANTHER! Blamed for the assassinations that have started an all-out galactic war, T’Challa will first need to survive a brutal assault from the World-Breaker Hulk and Amadeus Cho before he can even think about hunting down the true culprit! And all while his spacecraft spirals towards certain doom! Sounds like another day at the office for the Black Panther!

On sale: August 20

Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk #1

A brutal war of succession ignites in IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK! Left behind on New Sakaar to keep the peace, Jen Walters discovers that in this savage realm, what’s needed isn’t a litigator, it’s a liquidator! Fortunately, She-Hulk is accomplished at being both!

On sale: August 27