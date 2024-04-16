Marvel Shows Off Jean Grey's New Phoenix Costume on Variant Covers

A new set of variant covers for Marvel's Phoenix series features Jean Grey's new costume. Phoenix is one of several new series debuting in the X-Men's "From the Ashes" era. Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force have a long, sordid history together, with Jean not always embracing the cosmic entity. That looks like it's about to change, however, as the Krakoan era of X-Men comics wraps up. Jean Grey will become the host of the Phoenix Force once again, with her new solo series taking her on a galaxy-hopping adventure. Now, fans can get an extra look at the new costume Phoenix will be wearing.

Marvel released three variant covers for Phoenix #1. The first two covers, by artists Aka and Rose Besch, depict Jean Grey in her new Phoenix costume, designed by series artist Alessandro Miracolo. Both pieces will also be available as virgin variant covers. In addition, iconic Phoenix artist Greg Land reminds readers how terrifying the Phoenix can be with an incredible depiction of her evil alter ego, Dark Phoenix.

Phoenix is a new ongoing Jean Grey solo series from writer Stephanie Phillips (Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider, Black Widow & Hawkeye) and artist Alessandro Miracolo (White Widow). It follows the events of Rise of the Powers of X and X-Men Forever, which find Jean Grey inside the White Hot Room, the epicenter of creation and rebirth for the Phoenix.

Phoenix creative team talks about new X-Men series

"Jean is one of the most powerful characters I've ever written," Phillips explained. "The beauty and challenge to Jean is that she is imbued with a cosmic force alongside the morals, shortcomings, and empathy of a human being. The dichotomy between those two is something incredibly special about Jean, and means that she is constantly doing a dance between humanity and absolute power. So, that dance is what we hope to have on full display in this story... a cosmic ballet that shows how beautiful the Phoenix Force can be when working in tandem with Jean Grey. And let me assure you, Alessandro Miracolo has made that cosmic dance look absolutely gorgeous."

"This is fantastic! Being an X-Men fan since I was a kid, I'm so happy to work on such an important character like Phoenix, and Stephanie's writing has been incredible!" Miracolo shared. "Depicting Phoenix out in the cosmos and unleashing her energy has been thrilling and simply epic, and there's also really emotional moments that I hope to make the most of. I wish I could say more but I hope everyone is excited because this will be fun!"

The variant covers for Phoenix #1 are below. The issue goes on sale July 17th.