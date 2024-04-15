Marvel Introduces Chad Hammer, The Roxxin' Thor

Introducing... the Roxxon' Thor! 62 years after the mighty Thor debuted in the pages of Journey Into Mystery #83, a radical new Thor is thundering into the Marvel Universe. Writer Al Ewing's current run on Immortal Thor saw Dario Agger — a.k.a. the Minotaur, head of the Roxxon Corporation — acquire the Marvel Comics company of Earth-616. Ushering in the Roxxon Age of Comix to warp the public's perception of the Asgardian Avenger, the villain created a corporate-sponsored super-bro: A.I.-based hedge funds influencer Chad Hammer. As Roxxon Presents: Thor™, Chad wields a subscription-based smart hammer, Mjolnir Premium, and drives the Thor-Truck©.

Roxxon Presents: Thor™ makes his debut in Roxxon Presents: Thor #1, written by Ewing with art by Greg Land (Symbiote Spider-Man, Original X-Men). The one-shot spins out of the pages of Immortal Thor, where the real God of Thunder received a warning from his mother Gaea, the Earth Mother: a brewing superstorm that will wipe out humanity. When Thor confronted Minotaur, he presented to the Asgardian a vision of an apocalyptic future... one ruled by Roxxon.

Roxxon Presents: Thor #1 hits stands April 17. See preview pages from the issue below.