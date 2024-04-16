Dracula and Bloodline Square Off on New Blood Hunt Cover (Exclusive)

A new cover for Dracula: Blood Hunt features the immortal Lord of Vampires and Blade's daughter ready for a sword duel. The vampire-themed crossover event will see the Marvel Universe succumb to darkness, with the vampires coming out of the shadows when the sun goes dark. There will be several spinoffs, tie-ins, and new miniseries launching during Blood Hunt, with Dracula: Blood Hunt being one of those new series. Helmed by writer Danny Lore and artist Vincenzo Carratú, Dracula: Blood Hunt pairs Dracula and Bloodline, Blade's daughter, together on an unlikely adventure. We now have an exclusive look at one of the upcoming covers.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the cover of July's Dracula: Blood Hunt #3, written by Danny Lore with art by Vincenzo Carratú. The cover by Rod Reis depicts Dracula and Brielle Brooks wielding swords and ready to strike at each other. The three-issue miniseries finds Dracula and Brielle as uneasy allies during Blood Hunt, though one can imagine it's hard for Blade's daughter to work with her father's Number One enemy.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Danny Lore teases Dracula and Bloodline partnership

ComicBook.com spoke to Dracula: Blood Hunt writer Danny Lore about the series, where they were asked about this new partnership. "I can't say MUCH, because it's so much more fun to watch things unfold in the event, but Dracula always has his reasons for doing what he does. And if he's got an invested interest in saving the daughter of one of his greatest enemies, it's just going to get more and more exciting as the pieces get put together," Lore said.

"In terms of them bouncing off each other, I think that the most interesting aspect is the collision of Bri's lack of trust (in Dracula) and Dracula's impatience. The Lord of Vampires isn't exactly built for babysitting duties, and the stubbornness of adult mortals makes him want to hang them out to dry."

What is Dracula: Blood Hunt #3 about?

The description of Dracula: Blood Hunt #3 reads, "WHAT CANNOT BE DONE…IS WHAT MUST BE DONE! The vampire scourge continues to ravage Earth as the BLOOD HUNT rages on – and DRACULA must move to assert his place in the hierarchy of the night! That is, if he can convince Brielle Brooks, A.K.A. Bloodline, to bend to his will – unfortunately, she's a teenage girl, and convincing her of anything will take every resource the immortal Lord of Vampires has at his disposal…"

The issue goes on sale July 3rd.