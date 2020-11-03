Marvel Announces King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling

✖

Marvel's Avengers and Fantastic Four crossover event, Empyre, revealed the surprise wedding of Young Avengers Wiccan and Hulkling. Now it's time for the couple to go on their honeymoon. But there's no rest for the heroes as King in Black descends upon the Marvel Universe. Marvel Comics has announced King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling #1, a one-shot tying into this winter's Marvel Comics event. Tini Howard (Excalibur, X of Swords) writes the story, with art by Luciano Vecchio (Ironheart), and a cover by Young Avengers co-creator Jim Cheung. The issue goes on sale in February. Here's the official synopsis:

"Wiccan and Hulkling are freshly off the marriage altar and overdue for a proper celebration. So when the Shi'ar invite them for an all-expenses paid vacation at their glitziest beach resort, you know Wiccan's already got their bags packed. But they'll have to hold the champagne — because Knull and his symbiote army are expanding across the galaxy! Tini Howard and Luciano Vecchio give everyone's favorite Young Avengers a honeymoon to die for!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Howard says, "It's amazing to see where these characters are now. When Young Avengers first came out in 2005, I was a newly-minted Marvel superfan buying every Avengers book I could get my hands on. Wiccan was that new character I immediately imprinted upon - I've been a Billy Kaplan superfan since his very first appearance (back when he was still called Asgardian!) - so writing his honeymoon special with Hulkling feels very special indeed."

Vecchio adds, "I'm blown away by this assignment, talk about bucket list project. It is no secret Wiccan and Hulkling are my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe and I'm super happy and fulfilled to be working on this adventure picking up after a very important year for them in the Empyre event. I love drawing Billy and Teddy, and also the fact that it ties in with King in Black allows me to explore my dark and creepy side which I really enjoy too. And I get to work with Tini Howard! I'm living a dream honestly, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity."

Check out the cover above and solicitation text for King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling #1 below. The issue goes on sale in February. King in Black begins in December.