Star Wars The Black Series The Last Command 4-Pack Revealed (Exclusive)

Lucasfilm and Disney began the Star Wars "Imperial March" promotion in the middle of the month, but they've been making up for lost time with tons of reveals that include new figures in Hasbro's Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups. The Imperial March marches on today with the Black Series The Last Command 4-pack, which is debuting here at ComicBook.com!

The set is inspired by the '90s comic book miniseries adaption of The Last Command novel written by Timothy Zahn, and it comes with 6-inch scale figures of Luke Skywalker, Luuke, Joruus C'baoth and Mara Jade along with 8 comics-inspired accessories that include 4 Lightsabers, 2 lightning hands for Joruus C'baoth and an alternate head and blaster for Mara Jade.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Last Command 4-pack will be available to pre-order on March 27th at 10am PT / 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse priced at $99.99. It will also be available here at the Disney Store and at the Disney Parks at a later date. You can check out images of the set in the gallery below. Note that this reveal is likely one of several that will pop up from Hasbro during this final week of the promotion. Additional drops will be added to the list below as they happen. Stay tuned.

