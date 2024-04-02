Star Wars Black Series And Vintage Collection Wondercon 2024 Pre-Order Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Despite cramming a ton of Star Wars releases in the last two weeks of March for Lucasfilm / Disney's "Imperial March" event, Hasbro still had something in the tank for Wondercon 2024. Look for TVC figures inspred by Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Ahoska along with a Black Series figure from Star Wars: A New Hope to go up for pre-order on April 3rd at 10am PT / 1pm ET. All of the details you'll need can be found in the list below. Product links will be updated after the launch.

Note that Hasbro will be launching additional Wondercon 2024 products throughout the week. The Marvel Legends lineup launches on April 2nd, G.I. Joe Classified on April 4th, and Transformers on April 4th. All of these releases will be available at the same 1pm ET time slot on their respective launch days.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KANAN JARRUS / $16.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Once known by the name Caleb Dume, Kanan Jarrus survived the Emperor's purge, going underground for years. Leading up to the Galactic Civil War, he was a leader among the Ghost crew. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KANAN JARRUS figure (VC #318) inspired by the character's appearance in the beloved animated series STAR WARS: REBELS. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Kanan's Lightsaber."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION EZRA BRIDGER (HERO OF LOTHAL) / $16.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "One of the few Jedi trained after the fall of the Empire and an early member of the emerging Rebel movement, Ezra Bridger vanished in the battle to liberate Lothal, disappearing into deep space. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION EZRA BRIDGER (HERO OF LOTHAL) figure (VC #319) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Lightsaber and blaster."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GARAZEB "ZEB" ORRELIOS / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The muscle of the Ghost team, Zeb was a cunning Lasat Honor Guard who adopted the cause of the rebellion against the Empire. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GARAZEB "ZEB" ORRELIOS figure inspired by the character's appearance in the beloved animated series STAR WARS: REBELS. This deluxe figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. This figure comes with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, including his signature Bo-Riffle and 2 electricity FX accessories."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MOMAW NADON / $33.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MOMAW NADON figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. An exile from Ithor, Momaw Nadon was a rebel sympathizer who cultivated a hidden garden in the mountains south of Mos Eisley. For the first time in THE BLACK SERIES, fans and collectors can bring home and display Momaw Nadon in their collection! This fully articulated figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and 3 drinking cups."

If you missed the launches for Imperial March, a breakdown of the biggest pre-orders can be found in the following list: