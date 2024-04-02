G.I. Joe Classified Series Wondercon 2024 Pre-Order Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Over the weekend, Hasbro revealed several new G.I. Joe Classified Series releases at Wondercon 2024, and your first chance to add them to your collection will occur on April 4th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that time, you'll be able to get your pre-order in for the Cobra Ferret Scout & Cobra Ferret ATV along with retro cardback Snow Serpent, Cobra Eel, and Beach Head figures. All of the details you need can be found in the list below. Product links will be updated after the launch.

Note that Hasbro will be launching additional Wondercon 2024 products throughout the week. Look for the Marvel Legends lineup to drop on April 2nd, Star Wars lineup to drop on April 3rd, and Transformers on April 4th. All of these releases will be available at the same 1pm ET time slot on their respective launch days.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #119, COBRA FERRET SCOUT & COBRA FERRET ATV / $54.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Cobra Ferret Scout & Cobra Ferret ATV is #119 in the Classified Series sequence and comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Scout figure contains 4 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, knife, and 2 weapon accessories. The ATV features an updated vehicle design with 14 unassembled pieces, including handlebars, rear rail bar, winch detail, adjustable cannon, and 2 missiles accessories, adding the Cobra ATV Driver to the rich history of G.I. JOE. The collectible windowed packaging showcases the figure along with accessory loadout, figure-specific File Card Icons, gorgeous original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders."

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES RETRO CARDBACK SNOW SERPENT / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Snow Serpent comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. Snakes usually tend to be cold blooded, but Snow Serpents thrive in polar temperatures as the frontline arctic infantry troopers of the Cobra forces. They train to parachute onto ice floes before marching miles with full field pack, assault rifle and anti-tank weapon. Snow Serpents can traverse vast icy plains and then vanish in a snow drift remaining unmoving for hours or even days only to emerge with a lethal barrage on their unsuspecting foes. This Snow Serpent figure features a classic deco and design of the Cobra Polar Assault Trooper that fans of the original 1980s G.I. JOE characters will love and 8 accessory pieces, including goggles, snowshoes, backpack, 3 weapon accessories, and a figure stand inspired by the character's rich history. The Snow Serpent figure comes on a blister pack card with design and character art inspired by the classic Real American Hero figure line that is perfect for display."

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES RETRO CARDBACK COBRA EEL / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Cobra Eel comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. More than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water, and Cobra Eels serve as the frontline aquatic infantry troopers of the Cobra forces. Emerging from the murky depths they spread terror and wreak havoc. This Cobra Eel figure features a classic deco and design of the Cobra Combat Diver that fans of the original 1980s G.I. JOE characters will love and 7 accessory pieces, including helmeted mask with breathing hoses and dive light detail, rebreather backpack with propulsion units, 2 fins, dive knife, speargun, and a figure stand inspired by the character's rich history. The Cobra Eel figure comes on a blister pack card with design and character art inspired by the classic Real American Hero figure line that is perfect for display."

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES RETRO CARDBACK BEACH HEAD / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Beach Head comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. Beach Head was a lane instructor at Ranger School and an Observer/Advisor at the Covert Ops School in Central America. He's meticulous, patient, and strong-willed. "Most folk will get mad on occasion or at least get irritable – not Beach Head. He thinks anger is a waste of time and energy. Fury impairs judgement and makes you careless. The results of anger are totally unacceptable to Beach Head. He doesn't get angry...he gets even." This Beach Head figure features a classic deco and design of the G.I. JOE Ranger that fans of the original 1980s G.I. JOE characters will love and 10 accessory pieces, including backpack, crossbow, satchel bag, 2 grenades, 2 knives, 2 weapon accessories, and figure stand inspired by the character's rich history. The Beach Head figure comes on a blister pack card with design and character art inspired by the classic Real American Hero figure line that is perfect for display."