New Star Wars Black Series and TVC Reveals Include Acolyte Figures And a Moff Gideon Helmet

The Star Wars Imperial March promotion continues with a ton of new Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases from Hasbro, many of which are inspired by the cast of characters in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte. This includes Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mae (Assassin), Jedi Master Sol and from The Black Series, Padawan Jecki Lon, Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Jedi Master Indara, and more. You'll also find a electronic Moff Gideon helmet from The Mandalorian as well as figures from A New Hope and the prequels.

A complete breakdown of the massive wave can be found below complete with retailer links. Pre-orders begin on March 21st at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and the products won't be active in those links until after that time. If you choose to go with Entertainment Earth, keep in mind that US shipping is free on orders $79+.

The Mandalorian and New Hope Releases:

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MOFF GIDEON PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET ($99.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Imagine working for the Empire as Moff Gideon, donning a helmet paying tribute to the sinister Darth Maul with horn-like spikes. Clever and formidable, Moff Gideon wields the ancient Darksaber, an artifact of great importance to Mandalorians. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay, MOFF GIDEON PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by Moff Gideon's helmet featured in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series. This helmet features a light-up front visor and interior welcome light FX, plus a display mode. Press and hold the button for an approximately hour-long visor and interior lights display. The visor lights up solid red, and the interior lights flash".

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA ($16.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Princess Leia Organa was one of the greatest leaders of the Rebel Alliance, fearless on the battlefield and dedicated to ending the Empire's tyranny. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA figure (VC #316) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 blasters."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARTOO-DETOO (R2-D2) ($16.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "A skilled starship mechanic and fighter pilot's assistant, R2-D2 formed an unlikely but enduring friendship with the fussy protocol droid C-3PO. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARTOO-DEETO (R2-D2) figure (VC #149) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH MAUL ($29.99) – Target Exclusive: "Receive transmissions from the dark side and across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH MAUL figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections. Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display! This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck and Darth Maul's signature double-bladed Lightsaber accessory! Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included."

Star Wars: The Acolyte Releases

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MAE (ASSASSIN) ($16.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Set at the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MAE (ASSASSIN) figure (VC #328) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 daggers and a removable mask."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JEDI MASTER SOL ($16.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Set at the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JEDI MASTER SOL figure (VC #329) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Lightsaber and its unlit hilt."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PADAWAN JECKI LON ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PADAWAN JECKI LON figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI KNIGHT YORD FANDAR ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI KNIGHT YORD FANDAR figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER INDARA ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER INDARA figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER SOL ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER SOL figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAE (ASSASSIN) ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAE (ASSASSIN) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including 4 knife accessories and a removable face wrap."

The Acolyte Synopsis and Release Date

Here's how Lucasfilm describes the series: "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers; Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow are producing.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ on June 4th.