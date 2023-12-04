Marvel Unveils First Look at Miles Morales: Spider-Man #300

The Ultimate Spider-Man is making his biggest swing yet in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #300. March 2024 sees the release of series writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18, a giant-sized special issue commemorating 300 issues of Ultimate Spider-Man. (The original volume started in 2000. Marvel Comics relaunched the title as Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man in 2011 and then Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man in 2014.) The anniversary issue is set in the fallout of Gang War — the crossover event spinning out of the pages of Amazing Spider-Man — which hits Brooklyn in December's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13 (legacy #295).

"To be completely honest, it's very surreal to be able to write Miles' 300th issue," Ziglar said in a statement. "This is a character I've been following and rooting for for almost 12 years now. There's so much crammed into this issue and I'm forever grateful that I have been trusted to continue to carry the torch for Miles after [Brian Michael] Bendis and [Saladin] Ahmed."

The issue, which features art by Vicentini and Miles' co-creator Sara Pichelli, pits Brooklyn's Spidey against his arch-enemy: Rabble, the technopath who made her debut in Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol. 2 #1 in 2022. As Gang War rages on in Miles Morales, the five-issue tie-in features a spectacular team-up with the Peter Parker Spider-Man and Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel as Miles battles the anti-super Cape Killers task force, his recurring foe Scorpion, and scheming crime boss Hobgoblin.

"Rabble has been busy plotting her revenge against Spider-Man ever since she learned his secret identity! And the hyper-lethal Cape Killers led by Agent Gao, Scorpion, and Hightail are also gunning to bring Spidey down at all costs. Luckily, Miles will have backup of his own—his uncle, Aaron Davis AKA the Prowler, and his best friend, Ms. Marvel," the official synopsis reads. "Miles Morales is in for the fight of his life! Rabble has stepped from the shadows of Gang War for a rematch, and she's sworn bloody revenge against Brooklyn's wall-crawler! But this time, Rabble's out-of-control powers and desperation have her poised to obliterate far more than just Spider-Man's life."

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18 (legacy #300) is on sale March 27, 2024, from Marvel Comics.