Marvel Publisher John Nee Let Go Amid Disney Cutbacks

Marvel publisher John Nee is no longer with the company, ComicBook.com has learned. Nee, who was responsible for bringing the Warhammer license to Marvel last year, was among a number of Disney employees furloughed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nee, a longtime veteran of the comics industry, was brought on board as Marvel's publisher in early 2018 to fill a role left vacant after the company promoted Dan Buckley to President of Marvel Entertainment. As of now, there is no one named to replace Nee in the role of publisher, which oversees the day to day health and operations of the comic book publishing side of Marvel's entertainment empire.

Like Buckley, his predecessor, Nee opted to manage largely from behind the scenes, leaving people like Joe Quesada and CB Cebulski to be the public faces of Marvel's comics side. During his time as publisher, Nee oversaw the largest direct-market publisher in the American comics industry, and helped it navigate through some uncertain times.

More uncertain times are on the horizon, with more cuts to Marvel coming -- although we hear everyone who will be let go, is already furloughed, so the company will not have another major status quo change right away.

Marvel had no comment at the time of publication.